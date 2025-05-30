La Pine woman dies after being trapped in rapids at Pringle Falls Published 10:26 am Friday, May 30, 2025

A paddleboarder from La Pine was killed Thursday after getting trapped in the rapids at Pringle Falls on the Deschutes River near La Pine.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday, Deschutes County 911 received a call requesting a water rescue for two paddleboarders. When first responders arrived, they found a woman partially visible and entangled in the rapids but were unable to reach her before she disappeared again beneath the water. The woman was found dead downstream more than six hours later.

While Oregon State Police, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the La Pine Fire Department reached for the woman, members of the Sunriver Fire Department pulled the second paddle boarder — the woman’s husband — from the water a short way downstream from Pringle Falls.

Officials did not identify the woman who died.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and everyone affected by this tragedy. As we head into warmer months, the Sheriff’s Office urges everyone planning to spend time on the water to wear a properly fitted life jacket and to be aware of river conditions before exploring,” the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.