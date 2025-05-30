New principals named for Bend middle schools Published 9:25 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Heather Bailey will join High Desert Middle School as the principal for the 2025-26 school year. With over two decades of experience in education, Bailey was previously the principal of Kraxberger Middle School in the Gladstone School District.

She has 14 years of experience as a classroom teacher and 12 years of experience as a school leader. She will start the role July 1, taking over from Jessica Reilly, who is moving to another position in the district.

Kelly Schmidt will serve as the next principal of Cascade Middle School for the 2025-26 school year, bringing in her wealth of experience with secondary schools.

She was previously the principal of Wilsonville High School in the West Linn-Wilsonville School District. She has also worked as a middle school principal in West Linn-Wilsonville and Oregon City school districts as well as a middle school assistant principal in Oregon City and Canby.

Schmidt has 10 years of experience as a classroom teacher and 15 years as a school leader. She will begin her role July 1, taking over for Principal Gabe Pagano, who will be moving to the director of district activities and Athletics role with the district.