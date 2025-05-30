Shepherd’s House launches protein drive amid food shortage Published 9:21 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Shepherd’s House Ministries is asking the Central Oregon community for help as its supply of protein-rich foods runs critically low due to a 17% federal reduction in food support.

The nonprofit, which provides free meals and services to individuals and families in need, said its freezers in both Bend and Redmond are nearly empty. In response, the organization launched a “Protein Power Drive” this week to collect high-protein foods including chicken, beef, pork, eggs and peanut butter.

“We’re facing an urgent shortage that affects our ability to serve our community effectively,” said Curt Floski, executive director of Shepherd’s House Ministries. “Every donation will make an immediate difference.”

Donations can be dropped off at 1854 NE Division St. in Bend or 1350 S. U.S. Highway 97 in Redmond. Monetary donations are also accepted online at shministries.org.