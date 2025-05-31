Crook County’s Love repeats as Class 4A state champion in javelin

Published 4:58 pm Saturday, May 31, 2025

By Brian Rathbone

Crook County's Gabe Love won the Class 4A javelin title at the state track and field championships Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene. (Brian Rathbone/The Bulletin)

EUGENE – Gabe Love saved his best throw for last in the Class 4A javelin competition Saturday at the state track and field championships at Hayward Field.

The reigning javelin champion and Crook County senior became a two-time state champion with a season-best throw of 188 feet, 8 inches to claim the title.

“This season has been a bit of a struggle,” Love said. “I’ve been hitting some good marks this season but I knew I had more left in the tank. I was struggling to hit them consistently this year, but I was glad to be able to pull it out in the most important meet.”

If there were any nerves coming into the meet, Love quickly put an end to them with his first throw of 187-5, which would have been good enough to win the title as well.

Love also picked up two more individual medals. He finished fifth in the 100-meter run (10.97 seconds) and third in the 200 (21.81).

