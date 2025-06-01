Bend man dies after being struck by pickup in parking lot

Published 5:28 pm Sunday, June 1, 2025

By Staff reports

A 71-year-old Bend man died Sunday after being hit by a pickup truck in a northeast Bend parking lot, according to Bend Police.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the crash at 660 NE Third St., which is the location of the Bend Towne Center shopping area that includes Safeway, Ace Hardware and other businesses. They found a man lying in the parking lot after being struck by a white Toyota Tacoma.

The 31-year-old driver, also from Bend, remained at the scene and moved his vehicle off the man before police arrived, the department said.

The victim was taken by Bend Fire & Rescue to St. Charles Bend, where he later died from his injuries.

Police cited the driver for careless driving causing an accident. They did not initially name the driver or the victim.

