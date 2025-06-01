Published 6:30 am Sunday, June 1, 2025

Christian Karl-Heinz Schuster

July 26th, 1950 – June 21st, 2024

Born July 26th , 1950, in Rehau, a small town in Bavaria, Germany to Greta and Phillip Schuster. At the age of 16, Christian immigrated to the United States and settled in California with his mother and brother Horst. Christian’s love for skiing and outdoor activities took him to Northern Arizona University where he graduated and decided to move to Oregon to study Chiropractic Medicine at Western States Chiropractic College. In 1982, Dr. Schuster had a chance to enjoy the great outdoors that Bend had to offer. It was then, Christian made the easy decision to move to Bend and start We Care Chiropractic, a clinic to help serve the great community of people that enjoyed the very same outdoor activities as he did. Skiing in the winters, windsurfing in the summers, riding bikes, hiking, swimming, camping, singing and playing his guitar, Christian enjoyed life, and he enjoyed it with his friends and family. Christian is survived by his brother Horst, two sons: Christian and Dustin, along with daughter in-law Melissa and grand kids: Adelaide and Isla. We will celebrate his life and provide a chance for friends and family to reconnect at Tetherow on July 27th. Please RSVP at skiingafterlife@gmail.com if you would like to attend the event or share pictures and stories.