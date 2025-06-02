Summit baseball, Ridgeview softball advance to 5A semis Published 10:26 am Monday, June 2, 2025

Summit jumped on Dallas in the first inning with three consecutive RBI hits, en route to a 9-6 victory in the Class 5A baseball state quarterfinals Friday at Summit High School.

The No. 5 Storm will take on undefeated No. 1 Wilsonville Tuesday evening on the road for a chance to reach the state championship game. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

In the first inning on Friday, Summit senior right fielder Carter Hess drove home two with a triple, followed by an RBI double from senior first baseman Preston Sexson. Then senior third baseman Tanner McIntyre singled home a run.

Summit added five more runs in the fourth inning to take a 9-0 lead, highlighted by a two-RBI double from Hess, who finished with four RBIs in the game.

Senior pitcher Alex Via threw four innings of shutout ball, allowing just one hit while striking out three.

In other baseball state playoff action:

No. 4 Taft 7, No. 5 Sisters 0

The Outlaws ran into a pitching buzzsaw Friday evening in Lincoln City.

Taft pitchers Zach Hankins and Ezra James combined to give up one hit while striking out 17 batters. Hankins alone struck out 13 of the 19 batters he faced in five innings of work.

Junior catcher Jace Owens had the Outlaws’ one hit of the game.

5A softball quarterfinals

No. 1 Ridgeview 3, No. 9 Bend High 0

Sophomore pitcher Brezlyn Hagemeister threw a three-hit shutout while striking out seven Lava Bear batters on Friday to send the top-seeded Ravens to the 5A semifinals for the first time since 2019 – the year they won the state title.

Hagemeister also drove in what proved to be the winning run with a two-out RBI double in the bottom of the third inning. The Ravens added two more runs in the fifth inning with senior shortstop Brooklyn Lick driving in one run with a single.

Ridgeview will host No. 4 Canby on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. with a spot in the state title game on the line.

No. 4 Canby 5, No. 13 Caldera 2

After pulling off one major upset in the playoffs, the Wolfpack did not have another one in them in the quarterfinals on Friday.

No. 13 Caldera fell behind 3-0 in the second inning to No. 4 Canby and could not recover.

Junior pinch runner Kehlan Stephens and senior shortstop Elliotte Preston both scored on wild pitches in the top of the third inning for the Wolfpack’s only runs of the game.

Caldera freshman pitcher Elaina Santos Wagner pitched a complete game, allowing just one earned run while striking out two batters.