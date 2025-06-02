Police arrest Bend man, allege he was preparing for mass shooting Published 1:02 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Police arrested a Bend man Friday after receiving a report that the man was preparing for a potential mass shooting.

Nathaniel Benjamin Wright, 36, was taken into custody May 30 after a family member notified Bend Police that Wright intended to commit a mass shooting following an argument with family members.

Officers went to Wright’s home on NE Waller Avenue and launched a drone to monitor the location. Police then watched Wright exit his home wearing a ballistic vest and carrying an AR-15-style rifle.

Before Wright could drive his truck out of the driveway, officers stopped the vehicle. Wright was ordered to step out of the vehicle at gunpoint and was arrested.

Authorities did not disclose potential targets or the context of the argument.

After searching Wright’s vehicle and house Bend police obtained an extreme risk protection order, which is a court order that prevents a person at risk of hurting themselves or others from having access to or purchasing firearms.