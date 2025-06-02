Bend man in critical condition after near drowning incident Published 12:01 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

A Bend man remained in critical condition on Monday at St. Charles Hospital after nearly drowning in the Deschutes River on Sunday.

The incident, which occurred around 2 p.m. at Pioneer Park in Bend, involved a 42-year-old Bend resident. Police have not named the individual.

According to a statement from Bend Police, officers responded to a report of a man floating facedown in the Deschutes River just north of the Portland Avenue Bridge. Upon arrival, officers performed CPR on the individual before he was transported to St. Charles Bend.

Sheila Miller, a spokesperson for Bend Police, said the individual is in critical condition and was unable to offer additional details related to the cause of the incident.