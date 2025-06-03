Bend man who stabbed 12 people in Salem has a history of knife crimes, mental health issues Published 5:10 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Bend man accused of stabbing twelve people while checking-in at a Salem homelessness shelter will not be allowed bail following his arraignment Monday, with court documents alleging he must be incarcerated in the name of public safety.

Tony Latrell Williams, 42, has been charged in Marion County with one count of attempted murder and 11 counts of assault after injuring twelve people using a knife at the Union Gospel Mission in Salem Sunday. Salem police say Williams was traveling between Portland and Bend by intercity bus, stopping in Salem the night before the incident.

All 12 people who were assaulted suffered injuries but only five were hospitalized. Two of those assaulted with employees at the Union Gospel Mission. Court documents name the victims as Jeffrey Hoffman, Johnny Berrera Jr., James Allen Boyles, Kyle Jeffrey Casey, Joel Duarte-Rojas, David Matthew Abbott, Jeffrey Scott Keene, Nickie Payne Landfall, Josue Acosta-Montero, Gilbert Edward Robinson and Jr., Max Eliam and Devon Lee Stacy.

On Monday, Marion County District Attorney filed a document advising Williams’ counsel that additional charges may be filed given that “several victims sustained significant physical injuries, and it remains possible that death is a foreseeable result.” The prosecution has also already filed a list of aggravating factors against Williams, including that he injured a vulnerable person, inflicted a permanent injury, demonstrated a disregard for laws, assaulted multiple victims and created excessive harm.

Although police say there is no reason to think the attack was targeted, Williams has a history of knife-related crimes in Deschutes County. His record here begins in 2016, when he refused to surrender a knife to police during an incident at the 7-Eleven on Franklin Avenue. He was convicted of interfering with a police officer and served 10 days in jail. After violating his parole, the court placed him at Sageview Psychiatric Facility run by St. Charles Medical Center until he was deemed fit by Oregon State Hospital to face charges.

Since then, Williams has cycled through several court-ordered psychiatric treatments. In 2019, he was arrested for failing to pay a cab. When officers arrived, Williams threatened them with a knife and injured one officer while resisting arrest. Though convicted for the assault, the conviction was discharged because Williams graduated from the court’s mental health program in 2021.

Three months later, Williams was indicted again for stealing from the 711 in Redmond. In 2022 he resisted arrest after threatening another person with a knife and in 2023, Williams succeeded in escaping from a police officer — again at the 711 on Franklin Avenue — while being arrested for harassment and offensive littering. Williams was convicted of harassment; other charges were dismissed.

In 2024 Williams was again found unfit to proceed after violating his probation on the 2023 conviction. Court documents show the system reccomended Williams be housed in a secure residential facility but indicated there are no such facilities in the Bend. Williams was then allocated transitional housing with the Bethlehem Inn while he received more mental health treatment. On May 9 Williams was declared fit to proceed following another psychological evaluation.

In addition to the probation violation on the 2023 harassment conviction, Williams has pending charges for trespassing again at the 711 on Franklin in 2024.

Each time Williams was in court he was found to be homeless and appointed a public defender.