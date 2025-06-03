Published 6:30 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Elbert Joseph Whitaker May 14, 2025

Elbert Joseph Whitaker died May 14, 2025 at the age of 93. Elbert was born to Elmer and Francis Whitaker on October 20, 1931 in Klamath Falls, OR. He moved to Redmond in 1946 and graduated from Redmond Union High School in 1950. He married Wini Stutz (Patterson) in September 1963.Elbert had a construction business, he also farmed and ranched in Redmond. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. Elbert was preceded in death by his parents, wife Wini, brother Robert, and stepchild Matt Stutz. He is survived by his sister Neome Cork, sons Joseph Whitaker, James (Leanna) Whitaker, stepchildren William (Alice) Stutz, Eldon Stutz, Crystal Stutz, Suzy (Matt) Herb, Bunny (Dave) Bradley, 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Family graveside service will be at 10:00 June 5th at Redmond Memorial Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, June 7th at Culver Christian Church.