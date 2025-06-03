Guest column: Central Oregon faces a youth mental health crisis Published 7:34 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

As pediatricians in Central Oregon, we have seen firsthand the immense strain caused by the shortage of pediatric psychiatric and mental health treatment facilities in our region and across the state.

While our community continues to grapple with the consequences of a growing youth mental health crisis, these services have not expanded or simply do not exist to keep up with the need. As a result, the current system simply does not prioritize the well-being of our youth.

We’re seeing more children than ever presenting with severe mental health challenges, including depression, anxiety, and behavioral disorders. These conditions often carry imminent risks to the child or others. Therapeutic psychiatric care is essential, but sadly, because of the shortage of resources, it’s often not available.

That shortage leaves emergency departments overburdened and facing unsustainable strain. And the fallout from COVID-19 has only deepened this crisis. What’s needed is a new, dedicated facility here in Central Oregon that would allow us to care for children in appropriate, therapeutic settings rather than leaving them to wait for days in emergency departments that are not equipped to meet their needs. For safety reasons, patients experiencing acute mental health crises must keep their doors open in the emergency department, which means we have had children as young as 8 exposed to traumatic events while waiting for care. This is the opposite of what a child who is struggling with their mental health needs.

The need for more resources is especially urgent in Central Oregon, where pediatricians serve a vast area that includes the eastern two-thirds of the state. Referring families to Portland is often not a viable option, particularly during the winter months when travel can be dangerous or even impossible. At the same time, the closure of dozens of youth mental health programs across Oregon has left families with even fewer options. What was once a critical gap has now become a true crisis.

Fortunately, there is an opportunity to fill that gap. A proposal championed by Representative Emerson Levy and Senator Anthony Broadman would make a $3.82 million capital construction investment for a new pediatric psychiatric facility in Central Oregon.

This is a crucial step in addressing the crisis. Our region, and all of Oregon east of the Cascades, urgently needs this investment to expand care capacity and uphold every child’s right to access mental health treatments. The project will demonstrate Oregon’s commitment to addressing long-standing gaps in services and creating a foundation for prevention, early intervention, and meaningful treatment for our children.

You can support the effort by reaching out to your state senators and representatives. Ask them to support this essential investment in the future of our youth. You can find their contact information at https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/

Kate Broadman and Suzanne Mendez are pediatricians in Central Oregon. Broadman is married to state Sen. Anthony Broadman.