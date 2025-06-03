Published 6:30 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Nina Ruth Denison Hardcastle

January 6, 1931 – May 23, 2025

Nina Ruth was born January 6, 1931, Hanford, CA to Alfred and Maude Denison. Growing up on a small farm in Hanford, she graduated from Hanford High and attended college. Nina and Garland Hardcastle met in High School and were married on March 18, 1951. They had four successful children: Jack, James, Laura and Jeff. Five grandchildren, three great grandchildren and four great great granddaughters.

Nina worked for thirteen years at Sperry New Holland. After retiring, she moved to Redmond, OR and was active with Christian Women’s Fellowship, and volunteered for nearly 20 years at the Thrift Store operated by the First Christian Church of Redmond.

Nina was a perfect example of forgiveness, kindness, gentleness, self-discipline, strength, integrity, just to name a few of her beautiful qualities.

Celebration of life to be at Eastmont Church, 62425 Eagle Rd, Bend, OR, Thursday, June 5th, 2PM and a graveside service at Belmont Memorial Park, 201 N. Teilman Ave, Fresno, CA, Monday, June 9th, 11AM.

Nina asks that no one wear black! Gifts can be made to Partners in Care Hospice.