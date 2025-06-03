Two arrested in Bend Holiday Motel murder plead not guilty Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

The two people accused of killing Robert Lewis Treher at the Holiday Motel earlier this year pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and theft Monday.

Treher, 34 of Bend, was found dead on Jan. 3 by a Holiday Motel employee who called in a welfare check to the police.

The same day, Bend police identified Jessica May Sanders, 30, of Clearlake, California, as a suspect in Treher’s death. She was arrested during a traffic stop in Redmond on an outstanding warrant from Lake County, California, and held on further suspicion of possessing and delivering methamphetamines. The driver of the vehicle, Delfina Annette Gonzales, was also arrested on drug charges but is not thought to be involved in Treher’s death.

On March 1, Redmond Police also arrested 38-year-old Jason Newton Loun of Redmond. Both Loun and Sanders are currently lodged in the Deschutes County Jail. It is unclear what the relationship is between Loun and Sanders.

Court documents accuse the co-defendants of killing Treher during a robbery gone after Treher resisted the theft. The total amount stolen was less than $100, according to the joint indictment. The pair will be tried on two counts of murder, robbery, theft, unlawful use of a weapon and being felons in possession of a firearm.

Their trial is scheduled for July 14, 2026.