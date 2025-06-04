Assault on Bend COCC campus Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

A 19-year-old woman was assaulted on the Bend Central Oregon Community College campus around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Sheila Miller, communications manager for the Bend Police Department. The victim reported being struck over the head by an unknown assailant. The suspect fled and has not been identified.

This is an open investigation and the Bend Police Department is investigating. If you have any additional information, please contact Bend Police Department at 541-693-6911.