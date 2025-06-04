Go! & Do: Bend-area things to do for May 5-11 Published 9:26 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more Sarah Greenman will discuss her new book, “The Creative Alchemy Cycle,” on Thursday at Paulina Springs Books in Sisters. 2/5 Swipe or click to see more The Deschutes Land Trust is hosting a butterfly walk on Friday at its Metolius Preserve near Sisters. (Submitted photo) 3/5 Swipe or click to see more The Deschutes Land Trust and Martha Lussenhop will lead a history wander on Saturday at Camp Polk Meadow Preserve near Sisters. (Submitted photo) 4/5 Swipe or click to see more Portland writer and wildlife photographer Fern Wexler will lead Storytime with Sloth on Saturday at Paulina Springs Books in Sisters to celebrate their book "Families of a Feather." (Submitted photo) 5/5 Swipe or click to see more Join Amy Sanchez for a birding big sit on Saturday at The Deschutes Land Trust’s Paulina Creek Preserve near La Pine. (Submitted photo)

Arts

Friday 6/6

The Crazy Happy Silly Funny Nerdy Show — A “Comedy Focused” Variety Show: Crazy, silly, happy, funny and nerdy are more than just adjectives, they’re attributes we’re putting on stage in this “comedy focused” variety show called “The Crazy Happy Silly Funny Nerdy Show”; 7-9 p.m.; $20; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

First Friday Art Walk at Patagonia Bend: Featured artists Pacific Stone Pottery & Soul Full Studio, Think Wild will be tabling and Bend Wine Bar will be pouring some wine; 5-8 p.m.; free free; Patagonia Bend, 1000 NW Wall St., Suite 140, Bend; patagoniabend.com.

First Friday Block Party: The Leadbetter band will perform with food and drinks available for purchase; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; Crow’s Feet Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; thecommonsbend.com or 541-728-0066.

Young Artists Scholarship Recital: Sunriver Music Festival will be featuring the 2025 Young Artists Scholarship recipients who are among Central Oregon’s finest young musicians aspiring to a career in classical music; 7 p.m.; free; Community Bible Church at Sunriver, 1 Theater Drive, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org or 541-593-1084.

Saturday 6/7

Bristol Hospice Butterfly Release Event: The ceremony will include live music, live art, an inspirational message, a reading of honored names, butterfly release, followed by cookies and refreshments; noon-1 p.m.; free; Riverbend Park, 799 SW Columbia St., Bend; 541-389-7275.

Sunday 6/8

A Dose of Pink Floyd in the Park: A microdosing experience in Drake Park, vibing to live Pink Floyd tunes and explore the world; 2-4 p.m.; $44.52 online; Drop Thesis, 505 NW Franklin Ave., Bend; soundshala.com.

Diva Drag Brunch: The drag group will perform; 11 a.m.; $25; Campfire Hotel, 721 NE 3rd Street, Bend; campfirehotel.com.

Theater & Dance

Friday 6/6

CLICHÉ Pride Kick Off Party: Celebrate with the community in an inclusive environment with the DJ duo; 8 p.m.; $15 online, $25 day of; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Saturday 6/7

La Bon Burlesque Presents — Fruity: The burlesque group will perform fruit-inspired acts that celebrate queerness, color and unapologetic self-expression; 7-9 p.m.; $25 online, $35 day of; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; craftoregon.com.

Sunday 6/8

Lady Only Dance Night: Welcoming women’s group to dance the evening away; 6-9 p.m.; $5 or drink; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sistersdepot.com or 541-904-4660.

Tuesday 6/10

Bend Ecstatic Dance: A weekly journey into free-form movement with music curation, a no-booze and no-shoes venue, no experience required, no dance instructions given; 7:45-10 p.m.; $15-$25; Boys and Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; ecstaticbend.com or 541-639-9695.

Wednesday 6/11

Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: A movement and dance class that focuses on practicing presence, moving, breathing, playing and connecting; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20 requested, pay what you can; Continuum Yoga, 155 SW Century Drive, Suite 112, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.

Comedy

Friday 6/6

Sunday 6/8

The Dollop: A podcast hosted since April 2014 by American comedians Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds, each episode centers around an event or person from history selected for its humorousness or peculiarity; 7:30 p.m.; $26.50 online, plus $6 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Monday 6/9

Beertown Comedy Open Mic: free to watch, free to perform, sign-ups at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; beertowncomedy.com or 541-388-8331.

Books

Thursday 6/5

“The Creative Alchemy Cycle,” by Sarah Greenman: The author who lives in rural Oregon will discuss her new book; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Saturday 6/7

Finding the Path to Your Visual Story: Francesco Sedita and Prescott Seraydarian discuss what it takes to create a graphic novel; 10-11 a.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

Finding the Path to Your Visual Story Writing Workshop: Develop ideas for your own graphic novel with Francesco Sedita and Prescott Seraydarian, workshop intended for young writers ages 10+; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free, registration required; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

Local Author Saturday: Local authors will be at the bookstore; noon-2 p.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.

Joseph Olshan: Bend author presents his new novel “Milo’s Reckoning”; 6 p.m.; free; Barnes & Noble, 2690 NE Highway 20, Bend; stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2887 or 541-318-7242.

Wednesday 6/11

Partners & Pages Community Book Club hosted by Partners in Care: This book club is free and open to anyone in the community and will be held the second Wednesday of each month; 10-11 a.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Sports & Outdoors

Outdoor Yoga Classes: Join for all-levels outdoor yoga flow classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 9:15-10:15 a.m.; $22; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.

Thursday 6/5

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 1-3 p.m.; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Friday 6/6

Butterfly Walk: Explore the delicate and beautiful world of butterflies at the Metolius Preserve; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Post-Burn Tour: Join Peter Cooper for a tour of the prescribed burn completed this spring at the Metolius Preserve; 2-4 p.m.; free; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Santiam Wagon Road Walk: Join Leslie Olson to explore the 150-year old Santiam Wagon Road at Whychus Canyon Preserve; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Wildflower Walk: Join Carol Moorehead for a wildflower walk along Spring Creek near the Metolius River; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Spring Creek, Directions provided upon registration, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Saturday 6/7

Bioblitz: Join the Deschutes Land Trust’s Emerging Conservationists of Central Oregon (ECCO) for a bioblitz at the Metolius Preserve; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Birding Big Sit: Join Amy Sanchez for a birding big sit at Paulina Creek Preserve, there are more than 120 birds found at the preserve including owls, raptors, woodpeckers, waterfowl and songbirds; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Paulina Creek Preserve, Paulina Lake Road, La Pine; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Festival of The Land: Learn about the cultural diversity in the area, along with land uses around three Oregon rivers, there will be activities for kids, food and musical performances; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; The Cove Palisades State Park, 7300 SW Jordan Road, Culver; stateparks.oregon.gov or 541-977-5759.

Group Bike Rides: Sisters Park & Recreation District and Blazin Saddles are partnering to host a series of group bike rides throughout the spring and summer; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Blazin Saddles, 413 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersrecreation.com or 541-549-2091.

History Wander: Join Martha Lussenhop for a history wander at Camp Polk Meadow Preserve; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Kids Fest: Join Sisters Park & Recreation District and over 20 local family-serving organizations for an afternoon of fun and excitement, enjoy carnival games, a balloon artist, truck zone and more; 1-3 p.m.; Sisters Community Recreation Center, 611 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; facebook.com/events/663021130020076.

Summer Pride 5K Trot, Rock, Roll & Stroll: Wear your proudest Pride gear or your favorite fun costume; 10:15 a.m.-noon; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; bendpride.com.

Volunteer Project Days: Join the BPRD natural resources and trails team for several volunteer projects throughout the summer, pull weeds, remove trash, close off unofficial trails and plant native vegetation; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Shevlin Park, 18920 Shevlin Park Road, Bend; signupgenius.com or 541-389-7275.

Sunday 6/8

Nature Journaling: Join Kolby Kirk for a morning of learning tips and techniques for keeping a journal while exploring nature; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 1-3 p.m.; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Monday 6/9

Dirt Divas Womens Group Ride: Join the Dirt Divas for a group ride; 5-8 p.m.; free; Whoops Trail, Lower Whoops Trail, Bend; pinemountainsports.com.

Tuesday 6/10

Paulina Creek Preserve Tour: Join Leslie Olson for a spring tour of the Land Trust’s Paulina Creek Preserve; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Paulina Creek Preserve, Paulina Lake Road, La Pine; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Wednesday 6/11

Nature Kids — Butterfly Ballet: Join Karen Walsh for family nature walks in Bend and at land trust preserves; 2:30-4 p.m.; free; Al Moody Park, 2225 NE Daggett Lane, Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Priday Ranch Tour: Join Gabriel Juarez for a late-spring tour of Priday Ranch, explore the meadows and canyon carved by Trout Creek; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Priday Ranch, near Madras, Madras; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Riverside Yoga + Wine: Flow, sip, and savor the summer vibes! Come solo or bring a friend—this is the perfect way to feel centered, connect with others, and soak in the beauty of Bend. Adults 21+ only.; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $40; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.

Sisters Rodeo Extreme Bulls: Watch the rodeo; 6:30 p.m.; $30; Sisters Rodeo Grounds, 67637 Highway 20, Sisters; sisterscountry.com.

Kids & Family

Friday 6/6

Free Mattress Recycling Event: Residents can recycle mattresses and box springs for free every Friday, thanks to an Oregon state law that took effect this year and the Mattress Recycling Council’s Bye Bye Mattress program; 8 a.m.-noon; free; On the Move, Movers Moving Company, 1350 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; byebyemattress.com or 541-859-8684.

Saturday 6/7

Bend Handmade Market: Shop local makers goods; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; urbancraftuprising.com.

Kids Fest: Join Sisters Park & Recreation District and over 20 local family-serving organizations for an afternoon of fun and excitement, enjoy carnival games, a balloon artist, truck zone and more; 1-3 p.m.; Sisters Community Recreation Center, 611 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; facebook.com/events/663021130020076.

Ninja Night at Free Spirit: Every Saturday, kids ages 6 to 13 can enjoy three hours of thrilling ninja fun while parents take a well-deserved night off; 5:30 p.m.; Free Spirit Yoga Ninja Play, 320150 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; facebook.com/events/482239764566870

Storytime with Sloth: Portland writer and wildlife photographer Fern Wexler will be celebrating their book “Families of a Feather” at this storytime, all ages welcome; 10-11 a.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Wednesday 6/11

Kids Intro to Welding (Ages 10-17): In this hands-on class, kids will cut steel with a torch and learn how to weld those pieces back together; 5-7 p.m.; $99, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIYcave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Kids Intro to Woodworking: Kids will focus on design, measurement and layout techniques while gaining experience with power tools in the woodshop, ages 11-17 welcome; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $209, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com

Nature Kids — Butterfly Ballet: Join Karen Walsh for family nature walks in Bend and at land trust preserves; 2:30-4 p.m.; free; Al Moody Park, 2225 NE Daggett Lane, Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Lectures & Classes

Thursday 6/5

Energy Efficiency Tips for Lower Heating Bills: Learn techniques to deepen intimacy, improve communication and strengthen your connection with your partner in this comprehensive course; 6-6:30 p.m.; free; sites.google.com.

LWV Deschutes First Thursday Public Meeting: Public meeting hosted by League of Women Voters Deschutes County presents Catalina Sanchez Frank, executive director of Latino Community Association; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; lwvdeschutes.org.

Macrame Plant Hanger Workshop: Learn to make your very own macrame plant hanger; 6-8 p.m.; $39.19 online; Bend Cider Co., 64649 Wharton Avenue, Bend; bendcider.com.

Spring Tinkergarten: Tinkergarten offers outdoor, play-based classes for children aged 18 months to 8 years, accompanied by a caregiver, children (explorers) lead the way, caregivers (guides) observe or play; 11 a.m.-noon; $65 any three classes, drop-ins available; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O. B. Riley Road, Bend; lovinlifeoutside.com or 541-213-5504.

Taize Meditation Service: The Taize Choir of Central Oregon invites individuals to participate in an hour of meditative Taize music, prayer and silence at their monthly interfaith service; 7-8 p.m.; free; St. Helens Hall, Trinity Episcopal Church, 231 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; facebook.com/profile.php?id=100071919285548.

Friday 6/6

Activate — The Future of Your Biz Starts Here: A one-day retreat experience for business owners and those on non-traditional career paths, hosted by Jenni Gritters and Emily Tighe; 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; $349; The Haven Co Working, 1001 SW Disk Drive, Suite 250, Bend; jennigritters.com.

Enneagram 101: An introductory class on the Enneagram; 9-11 a.m.; free to take part online, click the link to register.; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-330-3760.

Post-Burn Tour: Join Peter Cooper for a tour of the prescribed burn completed this spring at the Metolius Preserve; 2-4 p.m.; free; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Saturday 6/7

Chair Massage: 30-minute chair massages — helping people find relaxation, realignment and rejuvenation through healing touch; noon-4 p.m.; $30; The Peoples Apothecary, 1841 NE Division St., Bend; thepeoplesapothecary.net or 541-728-2368.

History Wander: Join Martha Lussenhop for a history wander at Camp Polk Meadow Preserve; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Intro to Blacksmithing — Forge a Bottle Opener: Come have fun and try your hand at the time-honored DIY craft of shaping, tapering and punching steel to create a functional bottle opener; 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; $169, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Suite 150, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

The Oregon Archaeology Road Show: Learn more about Oregon’s past and its connections to us today, free and includes museum admission; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; The Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; archaeologyroadshow.org or 541-389-1813.

Sunday 6/8

NAMI Mental Health Peer Support Group: A free, peer-led support group for adults living with mental health challenges; 3-4 p.m.; free; The Taylor Center, 358 NE Marshall Ave., Bend; namicentraloregon.org.

Nature Journaling: Join Kolby Kirk for a morning of learning tips and techniques for keeping a journal while exploring nature; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Monday 6/9

Bend Zen Meditation Group: Develop your practice with Bend Zen on Monday evenings, two 25-minute sits, walking meditation and a member-led dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free; Brooks Hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net.

Stained Glass 101 — Copper Foil Technique 2 Day Series: Learn the art of stained glass by crafting your own flat glass panel from start to finish; 6-8 p.m.; $259, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIYcave, 909 SE Armour Road, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Tuesday 6/10

Blacksmithing 101 — Forge a Wall Hook: Try your hand at the time-honored DIY craft of shaping, tapering, splitting, twisting and punching steel to create art, jewelry and functional items; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $279, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Cooking Class — Sushi Making: Learn to make sushi; 7-9 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sistersdepot.com or 541-904-4660.

For the Health of It — Health & Wellness Fair: Over 40 health and wellness providers offering health screenings, demonstrations, community resources, raffles and giveaways; noon-3 p.m.; free; Larkspur Community Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; bendparksandrec.org or 541-389-7275.

Paulina Creek Preserve Tour: Join Leslie Olson for a spring tour of the Land Trust’s Paulina Creek Preserve; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Paulina Creek Preserve, Paulina Lake Road, La Pine; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Wednesday 6/11

Full Moon Sound Journey: Connect through sound and ritual under the full moon; 6:30-8 p.m.; $30 online, plus fees; Hanai Foundation, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; hanaifoundation.org or 541-668-6494.

Living Well with Chronic Conditions: A six-session, evidence-based workshop for those with chronic or limiting health conditions and caregivers, learn self-management techniques to better handle daily challenges and improve well-being; 1-3:30 p.m.; free; Council on Aging Senior Services Center, 1036 NE Fifth St., Bend; compasshp.org or 541-678-5483.

Priday Ranch Tour: Join Gabriel Juarez for a late spring tour of Priday Ranch, explore the meadows and canyon carved by Trout Creek; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Priday Ranch, near Madras, Madras; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Stories Behind the Wine — Red Blend Exploration: Tasting experience featuring three red blends, learn about the history, inspiration and personality of each bottle as you sip; 3:15-4:45 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m.; $30; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; exploretock.com or 541-306-6000.

Food & Drinks

Thursday 6/5

Farmers Market: Shop a wide variety of fresh, farm-to-table products from dedicated local vendors; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 541-593-1000.

Happy Hour: $2 off glasses of wine for Happy Hour; 3-5 p.m.; free; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 Wall St., Bend; wvv.com or 541-306-6000.

Head Games Trivia Night: free, multi-media trivia every Thursday; 7-9 p.m.; free; Wonderland Chicken @ Worthy Brewing, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthybrewing.com or 541-678-6268.

Trivia Thursdays with QuizHead Games: Trivia Thursdays at Ponch’s Place, play with friends and family; 6-8 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 NE Oxford Ct., Bend; ponchsplace.com or 541-236-5426.

Yappy Hour: Sip cocktails, treat your pup; featuring drink specials, free pup cups and a dog park full of wagging tails; 3-5:30 p.m.; free; Crater Lake Spirits Tasting Room, 19330 Pinehurst Road, Bend; craterlakespirits.com or 541-318-0200.

Friday 6/6

Banville Tasting: Try the wine merchants wine; 5-8 p.m.; Good Drop Wine Shoppe, 141 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; gooddropwineshoppe.com or 541-410-1470.

First Friday Oyster Night: Monthly celebration of oysters from Washington’s Hama Hama Oyster Company accompanied by paired wines, Champagne, craft beer and European-style small plates and nibbles; 3-9 p.m.; free entry, price varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Porch Party: Imbibe over complimentary bevs and bites to the tunes of Zack Madison, followed by Ben & Ben of The Hasbens, while shopping from craft vendors in the driveway and vintage treasures indoors; 4-9 p.m.; free; Revival Vintage, 550 NW 12th St., Bend; instagram.com/revivalvintagebend or 503-702-3552.

Ribbon Cutting for Cruizzy: Celebrate the launch of Bend’s new electric ride service; 10-11 a.m.; free; Mirro Pond Plaza, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendchamber.org.

Riedel Glassware Exploration: Sample a curated selection of four wines in different glasses, while you learn and experience how different glassware affects the way wine presents and why; 2-3:30 p.m.; $40; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; exploretock.com or 541-306-6000.

Walnut Ridge Featured Tasting: A special evening featuring Walnut Ridge Vineyards, a boutique winery nestled in the Lower Long Tom AVA just outside of Eugene.; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; $10, free for club members; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Bend; 541-728-0753.

Saturday 6/7

Bend Handmade Market: Shop local makers goods; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; urbancraftuprising.com.

Introduction to Wine Tasting Experience: Educational wine seminar of how to professionally taste wine based on its components including a guided five wine flight that has been curated to emphasize a different component of wine tasting; 4-5:30 p.m.; $50, owners and club members receive a discount on tickets; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; exploretock.com or 541-306-6000.

Paint and Sip at Austin Mercantile: Join local artist Kristen as she leads you through an 11″x14″ painting; 2-4 p.m.; $52 online; Austin Mercantile, 19570 Amber Meadow Drive #190, Bend; austinmerc.com.

Strata Extravaganza: Tap takeover celebrating Oregon-bred and Oregon-grown hop variety STRATA, 12 breweries from all over Oregon featured, including some local favorites, also swag giveaways and live music; 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Sunday 6/8

Cars and Coffee at Old Mill: A family friendly environment, stop in, chat, snap pictures, bring your ride or daily driver, and enjoy other fellow enthusiasts alike; 8-10 a.m.; Jimmy John’s, 330 SW Powerhouse Dr, Bend; carsandcoffeeevents.com.

Chef’s Pairing Experience: Indulge in a five-wine flight alongside three small plates pairings and a dessert course created bi-weekly by the chef; 4-5:30 p.m.; $75; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; exploretock.com or 541-306-6000.

Trivia: Free to play and prizes to win; noon-2 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Monday 6/9

Bottles & Boards: Bring your favorite game or borrow one; 2-9 p.m.; free; Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way #149, Bend; bendwinebar.com.

Trivia Night: free trivia hosted by Quiz Head Games every Monday, with prizes; 6-8 p.m.; free; Greg’s Grill, 395 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; gregsgrill.com.

Tuesday 6/10

Locals’ Day: Every Tuesday enjoy $4 beer, seltzer and cider, plus $1 off wine; noon-9 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.

Wednesday 6/11

Bend Farmers Market: Shop from local growers, makers and vendors; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.

Bingo Wednesdays: Play with friends and family; 5-7 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 NE Oxford Ct., Bend; ponchsplace.com or 541-236-5426.

