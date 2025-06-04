OSU-Cascades’ economic contribution to Central Oregon tops $89 million Published 11:53 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Oregon State University-Cascades contributed $89 million to the Bend and Central Oregon communities in economic impact, according to a study released Wednesday morning.

The college generated 701 jobs in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties, driving $6.6 million in state and local taxes, according to the report. The economic impact from students alone totals about $31 million, according to the OSU report.

“This report is confirmation of how OSU-Cascades is working in partnership with the Central Oregon community to fulfill its decades long quest to bring a four-year university campus to serve both the region’s educational and economic needs,” said Sherm Bloomer, chancellor and dean at OSU-Cascades in a prepared statement.

The college offers the only hospitality management major in the state with an endowed chair funded by the Robin and Curt Baney fund. It also offers an Outdoor Recreation Economy program to help develop a trained workforce to support the industry. In 2023 the founders of a Bend-based business, SnoPlanks donated the company to the university as a hands on lab for the students.

Hydro Flask, the reusable beverage container business founded in Bend, funded the outdoor products program with a $250,000 grant. About 80 students enrolled in the degree program last academic school year.

OSU-Cascades now offers 24 undergraduate degrees, three master’s degree programs and one doctoral program in physical therapy.

“Having OSU-Cascades is a tremendous asset for our community currently and that impact will only increase over time,” said Cyrus Mooney, city of Bend Economic Development manager.

OSU-Cascades and the Central Oregon Community College in the community complement each other, Mooney said.

“(The institutions) just diversifies the ways in which we can bolster our local workforce, drive innovation and increase our economic competitiveness as a region,” Mooney said.

The university opened in 2001 and serves about 1,370 students on the 128-acre campus in Bend. The university is on land that was a former pumice mine and demolition landfill. Expansion plans include a 24-acre innovation district next to the campus to incubate new businesses and drive economic growth, according to the university statement.

“OSU-Cascades is one of the most important economic drivers our region,” said Katy Brooks, Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO/president. “And it’s just begun. Continued development of the campus and the Innovation District will exponentially grow its impact to Central Oregon.”