Summit baseball upsets top-ranked Wilsonville to reach Class 5A state title game Published 8:26 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

1/6 Swipe or click to see more Summit's Tanner McIntyre celebrates his home run during his team's 9-2 win over Wilsonville in the Class 5A state semifinals at Wilsonville High School on Tuesday, June 3. (Miles Vance) 2/6 Swipe or click to see more Summit's Alex Via delivers during his team's 9-2 win over Wilsonville in the Class 5A state semifinals at Wilsonville High School on Tuesday, June 3. (Miles Vance) 3/6 Swipe or click to see more Summit's Henry Gruetzmacher celebrates after scoring in his team's 9-2 win over Wilsonville in the Class 5A state semifinals at Wilsonville High School on Tuesday, June 3. (Miles Vance) 4/6 Swipe or click to see more Summit's Charlie Wiscovich turns a double play to help beat Wilsonville 9-2 in the Class 5A state semifinals at Wilsonville High School on Tuesday, June 3. (Miles Vance) 5/6 Swipe or click to see more Summit's Jackson Parker celebrates after his three-run homer helped beat Wilsonville 9-2 in the Class 5A state semifinals at Wilsonville High School on Tuesday, June 3. (Miles Vance) 6/6 Swipe or click to see more Summit's Charlie Wiscovich (left) and Slater De Brun celebrate their team's 9-2 win over Wilsonville in the Class 5A state semifinals at Wilsonville High School on Tuesday, June 3. (Miles Vance)

WILSONVILLE – The streak is dead and the dream is alive.

In this case, the streak – the Wilsonville baseball team’s 29-game winning streak – is dead after Summit upset the Wildcats 9-2 in the Class 5A state semifinals at Wilsonville High School on Tuesday night.

But the dream – the Storm’s hopes of a 2025 state championship – is very much alive after Summit upset the top-ranked Wildcats on their home field and secured a berth in the 5A title game on Saturday.

“Oh my goodness. As a team, we all feel amazing,” said Summit senior pitcher Alex Via, who pitched seven innings and limited Wilsonville to two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven. “This is surreal. It was a total team win today. We totally put it together there. We beat a really great team and it was great today.”

“I’m feeling amazing right now. Nothing’s better than this,” said Storm junior left fielder Jackson Parker, who went 2 for 4 at the plate with a three-run homer, one run scored and five RBIs. “We came in believing in everybody on our team. I believe in every single person on the team and we just kind of have that trust.”

“Anytime Alex Via is on the mound, we’re loose on offense,” added Summit senior center fielder Slater De Brun, who went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI. “We know that all we’ve got to do is just score one run – and today we scored nine.”

With the win, the fifth-ranked Storm’s seventh straight, Summit improved to 22-6 after finishing second in the Intermountain Conference. Next up, the Storm will face No. 3 Canby in the 5A state championship game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Roto Rooter Park (formerly Volcanoes Stadium) in Keizer.

The Cougars (25-5 overall after finishing second in the Northwest Oregon Conference) earned their spot in the title contest by upsetting second-ranked Thurston at Thurston High School on Tuesday.

Top-ranked Wilsonville, meanwhile, lost its first game of the season, saw its 29-game winning streak snapped and ended its year at 29-1 after winning the NWOC.

The Wildcats were led by senior catcher Mark Wiepert (he went 2 for 3 at the plate with one run and one RBI), senior center fielder Connor Johnston (he went 2 for 3 with a triple and one run scored) and senior first baseman Wade Hagey (he went 2 for 3 with a triple and one RBI).

After a scoreless first inning, the Storm took control of the game in the top of the second when senior third baseman Tanner McIntyre hit a solo home run to left field off Wilsonville senior starter Colby Kosderka.

Things got worse for the Wildcats in the third, too, with Summit breaking free for another four runs and a commanding 5-0 lead. Highlights from that at-bat were Parker’s two-run bloop single to center and De Brun’s RBI single to right.

But after three scoreless innings, the Wildcats finally began to show some life on offense. They rallied for two runs in the bottom of the sixth, getting a triple to center by Johnston, an RBI single up the middle from Wiepert and a run-scoring triple to center from Hagey to close within 5-2.

But Via got Wilsonville senior Owen Eggert out on a hard line drive to senior second baseman Nolan Boehm and senior Christian Epping on a grounder to McIntyre to strand Hagey and limit the damage.

The Storm then poured across another four runs in the top of the seventh to seal their victory, getting a three-run Parker homer to left and a run-scoring bloop double down the right field line from senior Preston Sexson.

Via then set the Wildcats down in order in the bottom of the seventh to end the contest.

“It was one of those days where all of my pitches seemed to be working and I could throw them where I wanted to,” Via said. “And it always really helps to pitch when you’ve got a big lead. It takes a lot of the pressure off.”

“It’s a testament to us never taking a pitch off,” De Brun said. “When we were up 5-0, we never took a pitch off. And when they came back a little bit, we never took a pitch off.”