Three stages of beats, bass and bangers at Silver Moon Block Party Published 9:45 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

There is never a lack of variety on the event calendar at Silver Moon Brewing, where comedy shows, trivia games and bluegrass jams sit alongside painting nights, glass workshops and open mics — not to mention multiple concerts on multiple stages every week.

But on Saturday, June 14, the whole place will be taken over by big beats and booming bass, as Hi NRG Entertainment’s Block Party fills the venue with electronic dance music by both local artists and touring headliners. The bill promises three stages — Bass Stage, Main Stage and House Stage — featuring five artists each, with music planned from the evening deep into the night … er, next morning, actually.

“What excites me most is the collective power of this lineup: Three headliners and 12 local acts, all coming together across three stages for one unforgettable night,” said Codi Carroll, a longtime local musician and the founder of Hi NRG Entertainment.

“While Tony H, Merricat Black and Metafloor bring incredible energy from beyond Central Oregon, the real magic is in the way this entire bill — local and regional — connects and supports each other,” he continued. “This isn’t just about spotlighting a few names; it’s about creating a unified experience where every artist (on every stage) contributes to the pulse of the night.”

Tony H is a house and techno DJ and producer from Seattle. Merricat Black, from Portland, makes glitchy trap music, most recently fusing it with Latin sounds. Metafloor comes all the way from Calgary, Alberta in Canada, bringing with him an irresistible blend of melodic dubstep and drum ‘n’ bass. The rest of the Block Party lineup features a number of artists whose names will be familiar to area fans of electronic dance music: Edge, Casey Capps, Teddles, Welterweight, Mark Brody, K8T, Shalyssa, Smurks, ELLs, EvenEye, HPNO and Carroll himself.

Less familiar, perhaps: Hi NRG Entertainment, a new endeavor for Carroll, who has been playing electronic music and producing shows in Bend for many years. To learn more about Hi NRG, GO! sent Carroll a few questions, and he was nice enough to send some answers back. Here’s that exchange, edited for space and clarity.

Ben Salmon: Tell me about Hi NRG.

Codi Carroll: Hi NRG is a new venture, but one deeply rooted in a lifetime of experiences, memories and love for the scene. While the name might be new, the energy behind it has been building for decades, inspired by the vibrant local dance community here in Central Oregon. Hi NRG is more than just my project — it’s a reflection of the people, places and beats that keep us all moving.

BS: How did the idea for this venture come about?

CC: The idea for Hi NRG came from a deep desire to see our local dance scene evolve into something more connected, inclusive and elevated. After years of being part of this community, I started to notice divisions that were holding us back, from cliques within the scene to events that lacked diversity or didn’t push creative boundaries. I wanted to create something different — something built by the community, for the community.

Hi NRG is about creating a space where everyone — artists, dancers, performers and attendees — feels genuinely welcome and supported. It’s about raising the bar for what a local dance event can be, both in quality and in vision. That means supporting our incredible local talent and introducing fresh, forward-thinking headliners that challenge and inspire. To me, this is about more than just throwing events. It’s about building something lasting, where a rising tide truly lifts all boats.

BS: Artistically speaking, what are you going for with Hi NRG?

CC: At its core, Hi NRG is about feeling — that electric, undeniable rush you get when music moves you. The goal isn’t to box in one particular genre or aesthetic, but to create a space where all shades of dance music are celebrated. If it fuels your body to move, lifts your spirit or makes you feel alive on the dancefloor, it belongs here.

Hi NRG isn’t about sticking to one sound. It’s about curating nights full of energy, emotion and connection. Whether it’s deep, melodic, fast, funky or totally unexpected, we’re here for whatever gets your heart racing and your feet moving.

If You Go

What: Block Party, with Metafloor, Tony H, Merricat Black and more

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 14

Where: Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend

Cost: $39.43

Contact: silvermoonbrewing.com.