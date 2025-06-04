Where to find live music in Central Oregon May 5-11: Bend Pride Afterparty Published 9:11 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Thursday 6/5

Shine Sweet Moon: The freak folk and Americana band will perform; 4:30 p.m.; Austin Mercantile, 19570 Amber Meadow Drive, Suite 190, Bend; austinmerc.com.

Mari & The Dream: The local group ranging from blues and psychedelic rock to emo, funk, folk and punk will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Precious Byrd: The Bend-based touring rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free, suggested $10 donation; Bend Campus — Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.

Rusty McRae: The singer-songwriter will perform old and new country music, plus rock and blues; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; thelotbend.com or 541-668-1815.

Mumford & Sons: The British folk-rock band will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $51 online; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com.

Tensas & The Mourners with Jackrat + DOGGER: The roots-rock band from Colorado will perform for an all ages show; 7:30 p.m.; $12 online, $15 day of show; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Eric Leadbetter: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 8 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Friday 6/6

Revival Vintage Porch Party: The Tortilla Chips will perform with craft vendors, tattoo bus, vintage shopping, free bevs and bites; 4-9 p.m.; free; Revival Vintage, 550 NW 12th St., Bend; instagram.com/revivalvintagebend or 503-702-3552.

School’s Out Rock Show with Hella Shy & Punk Lab: A showcase of the most advanced young rockers from the music school, student rock band Hella Shy & Punk Lab are co-headlining; 6-9 p.m.; $15 online, $20 door; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com.

First Friday Block Party: The Leadbetter band will perform with food and drinks available for purchase; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; Crow’s Feet Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; thecommonsbend.com or 541-728-0066.

Mumford & Sons: The British folk-rock band will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $51 online; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com.

Young Artists Scholarship Recital: Sunriver Music Festival will be featuring the 2025 Young Artists Scholarship recipients who are among Central Oregon’s finest young musicians aspiring to a career in classical music; 7 p.m.; free; Community Bible Church at Sunriver, 1 Theater Drive, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org or 541-593-1084.

Tony Smiley: The singer-songwriter will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

CLICHÉ Pride Kick Off Party: Celebrate with the community in an inclusive environment with the DJ duo; 8 p.m.; $15 online, $25 day of; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Saturday 6/7

Strata Extravaganza: Tap takeover celebrating Oregon-bred and Oregon-grown hop variety STRATA, 12 breweries from all over Oregon featured, including some local favorites, also swag giveaways and live music; 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Bristol Hospice Butterfly Release Event: The ceremony will include live music, live art, an inspirational message, a reading of honored names, butterfly release, followed by cookies and refreshments; noon-1 p.m.; free; Riverbend Park, 799 SW Columbia St., Bend or 541-389-7275.

First Crash — TrainWreck: The Central Oregon dance cover band will perform; 5 p.m.; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse or 541-527-2101.

Shine Sweet Moon: The freak folk and Americana band will perform; 6 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.

Saturday Jazz Sessions: The Uncharted Project will perform a blend of indie folk and soulful jazz; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Skillethead at McKenzie General Store: The Central Oregon bluegrass band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd, Blue River; mckenziegeneral.com.

La Bon Burlesque Presents — Fruity: The burlesque group will perform fruit-inspired acts that celebrate queerness, color and unapologetic self-expression; 7-9 p.m.; $25 online, $35 day of; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; craftoregon.com.

Jazz Folks: The jazz group will perform; 7-9 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sistersdepot.com or 541-904-4660.

Yacht Rock Revue: The band from Atlanta will perform; 8 p.m.; $51 online, plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.

Bending Strings — Spirit Mother, Batwave, Fluid Druid & Sungrater: The PNW bands will perform; 8 p.m.; $18 online, prices go up at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

[2025] Bend Pride Afterparty: There will be six DJs playing music on three stages to celebrate queer joy; 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m.; $20 online, $30 day of; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Status Fear: The local band will perform; 8 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Zepparella: The Led Zeppelin-tribute group will perform; 8 p.m.; $25 online; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.

Sunday 6/8

Great American Trainwreck: The Americana, bluegrass and southern rock group will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Open Mic Night: Hone in on your craft in a safe and supportive sharing environment; 5-8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

OVERTIME — The Long Way Home Tour: The country, rock and rap group will perform; 7 p.m.; $30 online; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

The Uncharted Project: The singer-songwriter duo blends indie folk and soulful jazz; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Currents at the Riverhouse, 3075 N. Business 97, Bend; riverhouse.com or 541-389-3111.

Monday 6/9

Beertown Comedy Open Mic: free to watch, free to perform, sign-ups at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; beertowncomedy.com or 541-388-8331.

Open Mic: Sign up at 6:30 p.m., all performance types and ages are welcome to attend and perform, eligible to audition for future Bend Comedy show, five minutes spoken or two songs of stage time; 7-9 p.m.; free; Immersion Brewery, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend; bendcomedy.com or 541-633-7821.

Bluegrass Collective Mondays: Every Monday night at Silver Moon Brewing catch live bluegrass music; 7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Shine Sweet Moon: The freak folk and Americana duo will perform; 7 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Tuesday 6/10

Free Live Local Music: A local musician or band will perform every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.; 6-8 p.m.; free; Greg’s Grill, 395 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; gregsgrill.com.

Midnight Morning: The band from Vancouver, Washington, will perform; 7 p.m.; $15.72 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Karaoke: Sing your favorites with friends and family; 7-9 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Wednesday 6/11

Live Music at Bevel: Catch free live music every Wednesday at Bevel through September, with craft beer, mountain views and disc golf vibes with rotating artists on our sunny patio; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.

Widespread Haze: The psychedelic rock trio will perform; 7 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Father Luke’s Room, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.

Acoustic Open Mic with Derek Michael Marc: Local artists and musicians will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Jazz Night with Duende Libre: The jazz trio will perform; 7 p.m.; $15.72; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Spencer Marlyn Band: The two-man reggae, funk, bluegrass, folk, psychedelic, jam band will perform; 7:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthybrewing.com or 541-639-4776.

Avi Kaplan with Guthrie Brown: The singer-songwriter and former member of Pentatonix will perform; 8 p.m.; $32.36 online; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.