Published 6:30 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Ann Maudlin

August 2, 1939 – May 25, 2025

Long-time Tumalo resident, Ann Maudlin (85) died peacefully at home on Sunday, May 25, 2025. She was born in Los Angeles CA, August 2, 1939, and moved to Oregon with her family in 1945.

Ann co-owned the Tumalo Emporium, founded by her parents in 1964. After selling the restaurant in the mid-eighties, she worked as a realtor in Bend and was a member of the Million Dollar Club for several years.

Ann had many interests reading, gardening, cooking, golf, pheasant hunting, fly fishing, and horseback riding. In her youth, she was a 4-H member and the 1956 Deschutes County Junior Rodeo queen.

At her home, Ann let her grandchildren play in the dirt, catch snakes and lizards, explore lava rock cliffs, and stay up late eating popcorn and watching videos. She also taught them how to make pies and learned dining etiquette at “Nana’s Manners School.”

Ann’s civic activities included service on the COCC Culinary Board, The Deschutes Public Library Foundation, and as a volunteer at Deschutes County Historical Society. In 2008, her garden was on the OSU Master Gardeners High Desert Garden Tour.

Maudlin is survived by her children Dave Rasmussen of Bend, and Margy Brooks of Kellogg, ID, her brother Will Swearingen of Bozeman, MT and two sisters, Susan AuCoin of Portland, OR, and Timi Ringstad of Green Valley, AZ, twelve grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Maudlin.

There will be a private Celebration of Life on July 20, 2025. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ann’s favorite charities, the Deschutes Land Trust, the Deschutes Public Library Foundation or Partners in Care for their tremendous help toward the end of Ann’s life.