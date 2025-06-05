Bulletin photographers and features writer win Society of Professional Journalists awards

Published 12:34 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

By Noemi Arellano-Summer

Mark Hipple has lived in his camp in Dirt World for seven months after being evicted from his home in Bend. 06/28/24 (Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin)

The Bulletin won five awards in the multi-state 2024 Society of Professional Journalists’ Northwest Excellence in Journalism awards announced this week for sports and news photography and features.

Three of the awards were for first place, and two were for second place, according to the results released Tuesday by the Society of Professional Journalists, which represents journalists and media professionals nationwide.

The newsroom was judged alongside similar-sized newsrooms across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Alaska and Montana.

Photographer Dean Guernsey won first place for a photo of a man at a homeless camp for general news photography. The judge wrote, “The face says it all here. What did this man do to get himself in this situation? Storm? War? Wildfire? The shot expertly exemplifies the human condition. Terrific shot.”

Photographer Andy Tullis won first and second place for action sports photography, for his photos of a surfer on the Deschutes River and skiers in action. For the second photo, the judge wrote, “This seems like a routine photo of skiers. Then, you study the image a bit more and you realize there’s one ski and a mechanical leg. Amazing athlete. Amazing shot.”

Features writer Janay Wright won first and second place for reviews on a new woman-owned saloon in Prineville and a Thai restaurant opened in a gas station by a chef who previously ran the first food truck in Bend.

