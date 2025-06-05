Cove Palisades, Prineville Reservoir host free State Parks Day events Published 4:00 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Way back in 1998, Oregon State Parks created State Parks Day as a way of saying thank you to visitors.

This year the event returns on Saturday, with events around the state and right here in Central Oregon, home to a few participating state parks.

“We are honored to steward and share these places with Oregonians and all visitors. We appreciate their commitment to preserving and maintaining Oregon’s special places. We would not have the park system that we have today without their support,” an article at the Oregon State Parks quoted Lisa Sumption, director of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

Central Oregon events include Festival of the Land at Cove Palisades State Park in Culver.

According to Oregon State Parks, this is the park’s third Festival of the Land, which explores the life-giving nature of the land and water at Lake Billy Chinook. Those who attend will learn of the geologic importance of the canyons and cultural diversity as they explore the past, present and future land uses around the three feeder rivers, the Metolius, Crooked and Deschutes.

The event, and parking, are free Saturday. During the event, which begins at 10 a.m. and continues till 3 p.m., you’ll hear stories and be shown what life was like for Native people living in a teepee, travelers heading north or west in covered wagons. You’ll be able to see a chuckwagon and sample Dutch oven treats, feed or pet baby goats and take home something from the farmer’s market that originated in Central Oregon. You’ll also learn about sustainable gardening and attracting pollinators, as well as protecting your home against wildfire. There will be activities for kids, food and musical performances.

Prineville Reservoir State Park

Prineville Reservoir also gets in on the fun, offering a State Parks Day barbecue from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. near the Dark Sky Observatory. It’s the park’s way of showing appreciation. On the website, the public is implored to “enjoy delicious food, beautiful scenery and friendly company — dress for the weather and don’t forget sunscreen,” to which we’d add only, “bring your appetite.”

The park is a certified Dark Sky Park, but during the afternoon Saturday, also from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., a Prineville Reservoir ranger will be on hand with a solar telescope so you can get a look at solar flares and sunspots safely. At 9:30 that evening at the state park, you’ll be able to partake of Dark Sky Optical Viewing focused on the moon.

And the following evening — no, not State Parks Day, but this is cool — at 9:30 p.m., a ranger will lead a Dark Sky Laser Constellation Tour, a special guided stargazing session focused on the moon. You’ll be able to gaze through telescopes at both evening events, to which the park urges people bring binoculars or telescope, a red-lensed flashlight or headlamp to preserve your night vision, warm clothing and something comfortable to sit on as you gaze at the heavens.

Other state park events Saturday

Though not earmarked as a State Parks Day event, from 8 p.m to 9:15 p.m. Saturday at La Pine Sate Park, Sara Rose of the Audible Bats Project will offer a briefing about the native bats of Oregon. Attendees will look and listen for bats in the night sky, learn about the benefits bats offer humans and hear about the challenges these flying mammals encounter on a daily basis. Look for Rose at the Camper’s Clubhouse in South Loop.

Elsewhere around the state, Silver Falls State Park will offer information from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday focused on the Emerald Ash Borer, a species that threatens Oregon’s ash trees, in case you need something new to worry about. Look for the information table at the Stone Circle in the South Falls District.

At Jessie M. Honeyman Memorial State Park near Florence, you can join a 2-mile State Parks Day hike starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Sand Dunes Day Use Parking area. The hike is recommended for people 10 and up and is estimated to be an hour in length. The surface is uneven ground with tree roots and other obstacles, and close-toed shoes are recommended. The hike will be followed by a hot dog barbecue, which may take your mind off your aching dogs.

Your state parks offer a litany of events in the summer months, such as the two-hour Fort Rock Cave Tour at 9 a.m. June 13 in Fort Rock State Natural Area, where discoveries of archaeological significance dating back 10,000 years have been made. The cave is a National Historic Landmark and is open to the public only by a state park guided tour. Reservations are required.

For information on these and other state park events, visit oregonstateparks.org and click on Event Calendar in the drop down menu under Things to Do.