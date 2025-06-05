Editorial: Traffic report: more congestion ahead for Oregon Published 3:18 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Oregon’s official statewide congestion report released last month has some preaching in it, some teaching in it and if you like to drive to get places, you may find some fear in it.

The big, hot truth in it is that congestion on Oregon’s highways may get worse. It may continue to get worse and “long-range investment strategies do not include plans for adding major capacity.”

Population growth and business expansion will continue. Highway capacity is not going to keep up.

The report highlights the worst congestion spots on state highways. “Severe congestion is predominantly located in urban areas along the I-5 corridor and in the Bend region,” it says. Aren’t we lucky? Severe congestion is defined as where average travel time is more than double travel time when roads are flowing freely.

Congestion undermines quality of life. It fattens any troubles. It adds woe to the routine to pick up milk or your favorite substitute. It slows the moving of freight. It makes it harder for businesses to get to their workers and customers.

And as outlined in the state’s plan for transportation, there is more of this coming. The state’s goal is to get people driving less.

The state’s goal is to make walking, biking and taking transit at least competitive with driving. That’s a complete redo, imposing itself on an existing system that was not built for it and on a public that may be less than receptive to it.

Oregon is on a road diet. While it’s hard not to see the wisdom in getting as many people walking, biking and taking the bus as possible, not many people seem to enjoy going on diets.

Oregon’s highway/congestion/diet strategy is a state policy decision. If you want to complain or support it, reach out to your legislator. Enough of them acting together could turn the car around, hit the brakes or the accelerator. Remember, this report comes out as the agency is urging legislators to provide it with more funding.