Explore calendar May 7-13: Dirt Divas Womens Group Ride

Saturday 6/7

Bioblitz: Join the Deschutes Land Trust’s Emerging Conservationists of Central Oregon (ECCO) for a bioblitz at the Metolius Preserve; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Birding Big Sit: Join Amy Sanchez for a birding big sit at Paulina Creek Preserve, there are more than 120 birds found at the preserve including owls, raptors, woodpeckers, waterfowl and songbirds; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Paulina Creek Preserve, Paulina Lake Road, La Pine; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Festival of The Land: Learn about the cultural diversity in the area, along with land uses around three Oregon rivers, there will be activities for kids, food and musical performances; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; The Cove Palisades State Park, 7300 SW Jordan Road, Culver; stateparks.oregon.gov or 541-977-5759.

Group Bike Rides: Sisters Park & Recreation District and Blazin Saddles are partnering to host a series of group bike rides throughout the spring and summer; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Blazin Saddles, 413 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersrecreation.com or 541-549-2091.

History Wander: Join Martha Lussenhop for a history wander at Camp Polk Meadow Preserve; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Kids Fest: Join Sisters Park & Recreation District and over 20 local family-serving organizations for an afternoon of fun and excitement, enjoy carnival games, a balloon artist, truck zone and more; 1-3 p.m.; Sisters Community Recreation Center, 611 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; facebook.com/events/663021130020076.

Summer Pride 5K Trot, Rock, Roll & Stroll: Wear your proudest Pride gear or your favorite fun costume; 10:15 a.m.-noon; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; bendpride.com.

Volunteer Project Days: Join the BPRD natural resources and trails team for several volunteer projects throughout the summer, pull weeds, remove trash, close off unofficial trails and plant native vegetation; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Shevlin Park, 18920 Shevlin Park Road, Bend; signupgenius.com or 541-389-7275.

Sunday 6/8

Nature Journaling: Join Kolby Kirk for a morning of learning tips and techniques for keeping a journal while exploring nature; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 1-3 p.m.; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Monday 6/9

Dirt Divas Womens Group Ride: Join the Dirt Divas for a group ride; 5-8 p.m.; free; Whoops Trail, Lower Whoops Trail, Bend; pinemountainsports.com.

Tuesday 6/10

Paulina Creek Preserve Tour: Join Leslie Olson for a spring tour of the Land Trust’s Paulina Creek Preserve; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Paulina Creek Preserve, Paulina Lake Road, La Pine; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Wednesday 6/11

Nature Kids — Butterfly Ballet: Join Karen Walsh for family nature walks in Bend and at land trust preserves; 2:30-4 p.m.; free; Al Moody Park, 2225 NE Daggett Lane, Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Priday Ranch Tour: Join Gabriel Juarez for a late-spring tour of Priday Ranch, explore the meadows and canyon carved by Trout Creek; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Priday Ranch, near Madras, Madras; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Riverside Yoga + Wine: Flow, sip, and savor the summer vibes! Come solo or bring a friend—this is the perfect way to feel centered, connect with others, and soak in the beauty of Bend. Adults 21+ only.; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $40; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.

Sisters Rodeo Extreme Bulls: Watch the rodeo; 6:30 p.m.; $30; Sisters Rodeo Grounds, 67637 Highway 20, Sisters; sisterscountry.com.

Thursday 6/12

Sisters Rodeo: Watch the rodeo; 6:30 p.m.; $30; Sisters Rodeo Grounds, 67637 Highway 20, Sisters; sisterscountry.com.

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group ; 1-3 p.m.; Free ; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Friday 6/13

Sisters Rodeo: Watch the rodeo; 6:30 p.m.; $30; Sisters Rodeo Grounds, 67637 Highway 20, Sisters; sisterscountry.com.

Subaru of Bend Ghost Tree Invitational: Subaru of Bend Ghost Tree Invitational is Oregon’s largest golf and culinary event, Portland rock and roll cover band Mitch & The Melody Makers will perform ; 6 a.m.-10 p.m.; $125 table pricing available; Juniper Preserve, 65600 Pronghorn Club Drive, Bend; ghosttreeevents.com or 702-802-9776.

Wildflower Hike: Join Carol Moorehead for a late spring wildflower hike at Whychus Canyon Preserve; 8:30 a.m.-noon; free; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Outdoor Yoga Classes: Join for all-levels outdoor yoga flow classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 9:15-10:15 a.m.; $22; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.

Ochoco Preserve Tour: Join Leslie Olson for a spring tour of the land trust’s Ochoco Preserve; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Ochoco Preserve, near Prineville, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Butterfly Walk: Explore the world of butterflies at the Metolius Preserve; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.