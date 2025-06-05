Heading outside: Picnic, play at La Pine State Park; Upper Metolius open for season Published 2:57 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Prineville Reservoir has various boat ramps and fishing spots along with a swimming area. (Courtesy Oregon Parks and Recreation Department) Mountain bikers ride the trails at La Pine State Park. (Courtesy Oregon Parks and Recreation Department) Sharon Burchett, of Bend, makes a cast while fly-fishing on the Metolius River near the Wizard Falls Fish Hatchery. (Mark Morical/Bulletin file photo) Stargazers set up telescopes for a star party at Rooster Rock in Prineville Reservoir State Park in 2014. (Courtesy Oregon Parks and Recreation Department) A view of the Deschutes River from La Pine State Park. The park has a boat ramp that offers access to the river and plenty of fishing spots. (Courtesy Oregon Parks and Recreation Department)

If you haven’t heard already, it’s going to be a hot one this weekend. Highs are reaching into the 90s with clear, sunny skies Saturday through Monday.

Aim to get out early for those outdoor adventures and activities. And bring plenty of water and sunscreen.

Local trails are pretty dusty right now, but high-elevation trails, like Upper Whoops and Tiddlywinks, have opened up in the past couple of weeks. That’s likely going to be the best dirt out there — anyplace with recently melted snowpack.

Again, watch out for swarms of mosquitoes in forested and water areas. Bring some bug repellent or wear long sleeves if you plan to venture out to the area.

From Bend to Sunriver, expect crowds of people to be out on the Deschutes River. Check out some of the spots below for water and camping activities — they’ll likely draw crowds too, but at least it will be with some new scenery.

Upper Metolius open for season, trout and whitefish

The Metolius River from Allingham Bridge upstream to its headwaters reopened for the season May 22. The river continues to be excellent for catching mountain whitefish, redband trout and bull trout, according to reports on the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) website. Nymphing with stonefly, mayfly or caddisfly nymphs has been effective for trout, while streamers are a good bet for bull trout, ODFW reports suggest. Anglers should also keep an eye out for afternoon green drake hatches this month.

The river is catch-and-release for trout, including bull trout. Fishing is restricted to fly-fishing only upstream of Bridge 99 (Lower Bridge). Artificial flies and lures permitted below Bridge 99.

The upper Metolius is about an hour drive from Bend. Check out the ODFW’s website for more fishing reports.

Dip your feet, boat into Prineville Reservoir

Head out to Prineville Reservoir State Park for a dip and day at the reservoir. The park has excellent swimming and fishing as well as other recreational options, like year-round camping, hiking and stargazing. The reservoir is 15 miles long and 3,000 acres of the Crooked River, formed by Bowman Dam.

The park’s main day-use area has a roped-off swimming area and boat ramp, plus a fishing pier and fish cleaning station. Anglers currently report fair fishing for trout, crappie and bass, according to ODFW reports. Boat launching is also available at Jasper Point and the US Bureau of Reclamation’s Crook County, Powderhouse Cove and Roberts Bay East boat ramps.

With year-round camping, the park is also great for stargazing. Designated an International Dark Sky Park, keep this spot in mind for any upcoming meteor showers and star activity, or just a casual night under the stars.

The park is 15 miles south of Prineville and about a 75-minute drive from Bend.

Picnic, play at La Pine State Park

With things heating up this weekend, La Pine State Park would be a great spot to spend a day outside. The park has hiking and biking trails, a boat ramp into the Deschutes River, picnic spots, year-round camping and a swimming area to cool off.

La Pine State Park is also home to Oregon’s largest ponderosa pine, named “Big Red.” Visitors should head down a short, paved trail near the park’s entrance to see the tree thought to be over 500 years old. It’s near a quiet fishing spot along the Deschutes.

There are about 11.5 miles of flat, beginner trails along the Deschutes and Fall rivers in the state park, making it a great place to take the family for a leisurely pedal or stroll. The four different loops have in total only 240 feet of climbing and few technical sections. Expect the trails to be sandy and loose this time of year. E-bikes are also allowed on the trails.

The park’s year-round camping amenities include 10 cabins and 82 full-hookup campsites plus picnic areas, a swimming beach and boat ramp along the Deschutes. Only hand-carry watercraft are allowed on the ramp.

La Pine State Park sits just north of La Pine and is about a 30-minute drive from downtown Bend.

Ian Haupt: 541-617-7821 or ian.haupt@bendbulletin.com.