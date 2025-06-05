Local party faves Precious Byrd celebrate new album, ‘Floorplay’ Published 8:30 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

If you’ve seen Precious Byrd perform a set of cover songs, then you’ve probably felt the energy they give off from the stage, danced the night away while they played, and sung along to songs you know by heart.

And you probably think you know what Precious Byrd is all about. “They’re a great cover band,” you might think.

And that’s true, to an extent. For the past decade, Precious Byrd has been one of Central Oregon’s busiest and most popular party-starting bands, popping up regularly at weddings, festivals, corporate events and so on.

“I think we average, like, 65 dates a year or something like that, with the bulk being in the summer,” said frontman Corey Parnell. “But we’ve scaled that back a little bit so we could really focus in on Precious Byrd.”

By “focus in on Precious Byrd,” he means giving more time and attention to Previous Byrd the non-cover band — the band of skilled musicians led by two skilled songwriting brothers who write catchy original songs that don’t really fit into the typical wedding playlist.

“We’re just constantly creating and constantly trying new things,” said Corey Parnell’s brother, Casey, who plays guitar. “We’re musicians. We can’t help but write our own songs. We’re always writing.”

Several months ago, in fact, the Parnells decided it was time to make Precious Byrd’s first album of originals, after EP releases in 2016 and 2019. They got together and cranked out a bunch of songs, 11 of which make up “Floorplay,” the band’s full-length debut. They’ll celebrate it with a show Friday, June 13, at Bend’s Volcanic Theatre Pub.

“Floorplay” came to life in February, when the band gathered at a Los Angeles studio and largely recorded the songs as a band playing all together in a room — as opposed to tracking separately — in an effort to capture Precious Byrd’s live energy. At the same time, Casey Parnell said, the band is taking the opportunity to lean into its own inherent artistry, which is sometimes obscured by its killer covers.

“This record is us kind of deciding, ‘OK, we’re really going to push the originals and see where it leads,’” he said. “You’re going to experience the full force of Andy (Warr) on saxophone and the full force of Mike (Summers) on drums and Lonnie (Chapin) on bass. Our rhythm section was locked in on this.” (The newest member, percussionist Maxwell Clark, rounds out the band’s lineup.)

Here, his brother jumps in to complete the thought: “We’re very influenced by artists like Silk Sonic and David Bowie. I’ve been going through a huge Talking Heads phase over the past couple of years,” Corey Parnell said. “So there’s funk and there’s alt-rock and our gospel roots and guitar solos, and we also wanted to bring some zaniness and tomfoolery to it, as well. That’s just who we are.”

Being who they are is exactly what has made Precious Byrd so popular in Central Oregon and beyond, Casey Parnell said.

“At this point, the crowd has become part of the band. We’re all having fun together. We give it our all every time, and the crowd responds to that,” he said. “We know that if we’re having fun, they’re going to have fun. That’s the goal.”

Now, the band hopes those same fans will love “Floorplay” just as much as they love Precious Byrd’s shows.

“We’ve tried to be pop stars. We’ve tried to write hit songs. That’s not really what this is about anymore,” Corey Parnell said. “This is about our community. It’s about art and making music. But mostly it’s about the power of music to bring people together. We believe in that, so come one, come all. Let’s have a good time.”

If You Go

What: Precious Byrd album release party

When: 8 p.m. Friday, June 13, doors open 7 p.m.

Where: Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend

Cost: $25 advance, $35 day of show

Contact: volcanictheatre.com.