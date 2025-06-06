Bend man arrested for throwing Molotov cocktail at sheriff’s deputy Published 9:56 am Friday, June 6, 2025

A Bend man was arrested early Friday morning after burglarizing the Space Age Fuel gas station on Grandview Drive and throwing Molotov cocktails at police.

At approximately 4 a.m., Bend Police received a call that someone had broken into the business and could be seen on surveillance cameras dousing the property in flammable material and building Molotov cocktails. A Molotov cocktail is an incendiary device commonly made out of a bottle of flammable material and cloth for ignition.

Both Bend Police and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, where they found a shattered door and 55-year-old Steven Earl Ramsey. Upon their arrival, Ramsey threw a Molotov cocktail at a deputy, which lit the gas station’s rug on fire. While attempting to light a second device, a Deschutes County Sheriff’s deputy deployed their police dog who bit Ramsey. Authorities were then able to take Ramsey into custody and transport him to Deschutes County Jail on a felony warrant.

Bend Fire was called to the scene to ensure there was no fire risk at the gas station. Damage to the store is estimated between $11,000 to $15,000.

Ramsey has a long history burglary and trespassing in Deschutes County going back to 1988, according to court records