Bend swimmer Campbell McKean missed his Caldera High graduation, but now he is a national champion Published 9:00 am Friday, June 6, 2025

While his classmates were receiving their diplomas on the Caldera High School football field in Bend on Thursday night, Campbell McKean was busy elsewhere.

He missed his graduation in order to compete at the U.S. Swimming National Championships in Indianapolis, and it was certainly the right call.

McKean won the 50-meter breaststroke at the Indiana University Natatorium on Thursday night, edging veteran and former Olympic champion Michael Andrew. McKean’s time was 26.90 seconds, with Andrew following in 26.92.

The result earns McKean a trip with Team USA to this summer’s World Championships in Singapore, and he is now the fifth-fastest American in the 50-meter breaststroke.

“Being able to compete for a spot on the World Championship team provided an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” said McKean, who competes for Bend Swim Club. “My teammates, family and coach’s support during my career with the Bend Swim Club has given me the opportunity to represent my country.”

Bend Swim Club Coach Jim Nickell was in attendance to witness McKean’s victory in Indianapolis.

“Campbell’s dedication to improve each day was displayed during his race,” Nickell said. “It is truly an honor to watch him grow and improve each time he enters the pool.”

McKean is the favorite heading into Friday night’s 100 breaststroke, which is considered his strongest event. He is also scheduled to swim in the 200 individual medley. He finished sixth in the 200 breaststroke on Wednesday night.

During the morning prelims for the 50 breaststroke on Thursday, McKean and Andrew swam the same time of 27.14. Andrew was still considered the favorite in the finals, but the teenager from Bend had other plans.

McKean has won multiple OSAA state championships and has broken numerous Oregon records while swimming for Caldera High.

He competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials last year and is headed to the University of Texas on a swimming scholarship this fall.