City of Bend to host wildfire safety workshop Published 10:32 am Friday, June 6, 2025

A neighborhood workshop and roundtable focusing on wildfire resilience is planned for June 12 in Bend. The event will offer tips on how to protect your home and will explain the nuts and bolts of the city’s Flammable Vegetation Code.

The event will be held at the Bend Municipal Court (555 NW 15th St.) from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A neighborhood resiliency workshop is planned for 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Then from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. officials will discuss City of Bend codes and emergency plans. From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. officials will discuss City of Bend 2025-2027 council goals that address wildfire preparedness.

Individuals wanting to learn more about neighborhood preparedness during wildfire season can connect with their individual neighborhood associations at: bendoregon.gov/neighborhoods