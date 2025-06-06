City of Bend to host wildfire safety workshop

Published 10:32 am Friday, June 6, 2025

By Michael Kohn

A neighborhood workshop and roundtable focusing on wildfire resilience is planned for June 12 in Bend. The event will offer tips on how to protect your home and will explain the nuts and bolts of the city’s Flammable Vegetation Code.

The event will be held at the Bend Municipal Court (555 NW 15th St.) from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A neighborhood resiliency workshop is planned for 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Then from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. officials will discuss City of Bend codes and emergency plans. From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. officials will discuss City of Bend 2025-2027 council goals that address wildfire preparedness.

Individuals wanting to learn more about neighborhood preparedness during wildfire season can connect with their individual neighborhood associations at: bendoregon.gov/neighborhoods

About Michael Kohn

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

He can be reached at: 541-617-7818, michael.kohn@bendbulletin.com

email author More by Michael

You Might Like

Print Article

  • Best of the Best of Bend 2025

    Best of Bend Community Choice Awards

Marketplace