Editorial: The accountability may be the most important part of the K-12 budget Published 11:36 am Friday, June 6, 2025

The part of Gov. Tina Kotek’s plan for Oregon K-12 schools worth watching most closely may be the accountability and not the money.

The Oregon Senate passed the largest K-12 budget in state history on Thursday. But more money is not fantastic unless it is matched with better performance.

Too many Oregon students don’t finish high school. Too many are chronically absent. And both those things and more have been going on for too many years.

Kotek also proposed a bill this session, Senate Bill 141, that attempts to better ensure all students at all schools are well served by the money spent on them.

If districts don’t meet performance growth targets for two years, school districts will have to accept support and direction from the state. If districts don’t meet performance growth targets for three years, districts must enter a more intensive coaching program. If districts don’t meet performance growth targets for four years, the Oregon Department of Education can dictate about a substantial amount of its funding.

Local school officials have been telling The Bulletin’s Editorial Board for years that there are certain key indicators that don’t determine student success but are good predictors – how students are doing in attendance and in performance in 8th grade. The new metrics in this bill include markers that attempt to capture those predictors. The public will also be able to see how districts are doing.

The consequences of a state education system that allows students to fall behind on reading, math and other skills are profound. No more excuses. Let’s see accountability and improvements for students.