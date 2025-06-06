Editorial: The best thing the sheriff can do for the sheriff’s office Published 10:31 am Friday, June 6, 2025

“Our culture (in the sheriff’s office) is very toxic. We have had a series of issues over the last many years where our internal strife has become worse and worse. And now we are to the point where our office is trying to find a better way to function and operate.”

That was candidate Kent van der Kamp when he was running for Deschutes County Sheriff last year.

For voters who hoped van der Kamp would bring change to the sheriff’s office, he did. He added to an ignominious side for the sheriff’s office by being found to be untrustworthy because he lied in court. He campaigned on rebuilding trust and added to mistrust. He made a mockery of his own campaign and worse — a mockery of the laws he has sworn to protect.

He is now somewhat gone, but not yet departed, having declared he will leave on Aug. 31.

Who is waiting until Aug. 31 good for?

Only maybe for him.

The Deschutes County Commission will have to make an important decision about appointing a replacement. Commissioners can handle that without van der Kamp giving them more time.

By resigning today, van der Kamp helps the sheriff’s office rebuild. By resigning today, he does not reverse any mistakes. He does release the deputies and staff at the sheriff’s office from operating under a cloud. By resigning today, he helps to ensure the community that law enforcement is not built on lies. By resigning today, van der Kamp can continue to fight to clarify whatever he believes investigations and state boards may have gotten wrong about him. He can stop dragging the rest of the county along.

If van der Kamp does want to change the culture at the sheriff’s office, the most important thing he can do now is leave.