Former Bend High star softball pitcher Addisen Fisher enters the transfer portal to leave UCLA after one season Published 1:59 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

After one year of college softball at UCLA, former Bend High superstar Addisen Fisher has entered the transfer portal, according to Softball America.

Fisher, who was the nation’s No. 1 recruit and was the Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year after a dominant four-year career pitching with the Lava Bears, finished her UCLA freshman season with a 16-2 record and a 2.59 ERA while pitching 113 2/3 innings as a starter and relief pitcher.

Fisher was a blue-chip recruit who garnered attention from all the top softball programs in the county. When coaches were able to reach out officially to start the recruiting process, Fisher’s phone blew up with calls and text messages all wanting her to come to their campus for one of her five allowed official visits.

A little over a month into the recruiting process, Fisher committed to UCLA while still at junior at Bend.

“UCLA has always been my dream school,” Fisher told The Bulletin in 2022. “That is where I always wanted to end up. When I stepped foot on campus I knew, I had that fuzzy feeling that everyone talks about.”