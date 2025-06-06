Smith Rock welcome center construction delayed, but groundbreaking in 2026 still possible Published 10:08 am Friday, June 6, 2025

Hikers explore Smith Rock State Park in Terrebonne.

A plan by Oregon State Parks to build a new welcome center at Smith Rock State Park has encountered delays but construction remains nearly on track with groundbreaking expected to occur in the spring of 2026.

Stefanie Knowlton, a public information officer with Oregon State Parks, said geotechnical and septic investigations related to the project took longer than originally anticipated, slowing down the project timeline.

“The project is proceeding through design and permitting. We still plan to break ground and start construction early next year,” Knowlton said.

Once construction starts the project is expected to take around one year to complete.

The new welcome center is designed to offer unparalleled views of the Crooked River, the canyon and the park’s famed rock formations, while providing a geologic and human history of the area.

The interior space will contain interpretive features along with administrative and meeting spaces. Also planned are a new accessible restroom, outdoor plaza and gathering area.

In addition to the Welcome Center, the project includes an expanded parking area that can accommodate larger vehicles and buses. Other parts of the park will see habitat restoration projects and trail improvements, including an extension of the Rimrock Trail that overlooks the canyon.

Knowlton says the project scope has been modified and more changes may occur in the months ahead as the agency works through the land use and permitting phase. Due to the changes the agency was unable to report an expected total cost for the project but according to the master plan, the welcome center alone is projected to cost around $6.5 million.

In September, Oregon State Parks received a Land and Water Conservation grant of $1.6 million for the project.

Most of the project funding comes from Oregon senate bill 5506, which approved general obligation bonds to revitalize parks and campgrounds.

The 652-acre Smith Rock State Park, which attracts around 750,000 visitors a year, is famed as a rock climbing Mecca but also offers a number of hiking trails and scenic overlooks.

Several Hollywood films have used Smith Rock as a backdrop, including “Roster Cogburn” starring John Wayne and Reece Witherspoon’s 2014 film “Wild.” The area is also home to varied wildlife, including eagles, otters, mule deer and rattlesnakes.