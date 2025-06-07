Letters to the editor: Open primaries; Rodeos; Education budget; Our White House Published 8:41 am Saturday, June 7, 2025

Open Oregon’s primaries

Today in Oregon 45% of voters are not registered as either Democrats or Republicans. Yet, these independent and unaffiliated voters are not allowed to vote in primaries. HB 3166, if enacted, would have implemented open primaries. The House Rules Committee considered HB 3166 during this past legislative session, but the measure did not get to the full House for a vote.

It is not my purpose here to analyze HB 3166. It seems well thought out and drafted, but a better approach may be crafted. Rather, I am writing to urge voters to contact their elected state representatives and senators and tell them that they expect open primary legislation to be enacted in the next session of the legislature. A majority of registered voters have chosen not to register as Democrats or Republicans. Every registered voter should have the right to vote in a primary where all qualified candidates are considered. Candidates should not be selected in separate primaries open only to voters who have registered for the party running the primary.

So, if you agree, write or call your elected state representative and let them know you expect open primary legislation to be enacted in the next session.

– David Ellis, Sisters

Reconsider rodeos

We recognize that rodeo events, such as the one in Sisters, generate significant revenue and support for local community organizations. But if that money is earned through the abuse of animals, can it truly be considered a community good?

If the animals in rodeos had paws instead of hooves, this money would be considered tainted — and few would want to be associated with it. Yet, because these animals have hooves and lack meaningful protections, and because tradition and cultural norms paint rodeo as harmless, this violence is overlooked and even celebrated.

It’s time to reconsider what we’re willing to accept in the name of tradition — and who pays the price for it.

– Robert Andrews, Bend

A bad federal education budget

As an organization that has served youth in Central Oregon for over a century, Camp Fire Central Oregon strongly objects to President Trump’s proposed education budget released May 30. The plan would eliminate all funding for afterschool and summer programs under the 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) — an essential resource nationwide. Research shows these programs create stronger learners, earners, and leaders, benefiting our future.

The proposed Department of Education cuts would devastate programs 1.4 million young people rely on to stay safe, engaged, and supported outside school. These are not optional — they are lifelines for working families, especially in rural and underserved areas.

Camp Fire Central Oregon has led youth development since 1916, including a recent STEM program through a 21st CCLC partnership in Madras. Our afterschool, no-school day, camp, and teen programs focus on hands-on learning, real-world skills, and meaningful relationships. Cutting this funding threatens youth development and education equity.

We urge Congress to reject this proposal and call on our community to speak out.

— Kecia Kubota is executive director, Camp Fire Central Oregon.

Watching the White House show

Here we go again… can it get more childish and appalling? Not only are we heading for authoritarianism, but we have a child in the White House who is having a public slagging fest with someone who was his bestie yesterday!

First, he surrounds himself with people who have absolutely no experience but hey do look good on FOX News and then he starts down the path of thinking that he holds all the power, gutting public services and the judiciary, going after universities, migrants legal or illegal, every other country on this planet except for Russia and North Korea, businesses because they won’t suck up his asinine tariffs, stability for a business to make any economic decisions and soon, wait for it, he’ll be coming after you and me.

The vindictive, childish behaviour is truly disturbing. We are the laughing stock of the world. How much longer do we let this go on before we all stand up and ask for an adult? Oh and Elon, I’m not a fan, but good on ya. The U.S. needs those things/technologies you have contracts for and there aren’t many, if any, others to provide them.

– Michelle Boltz, Bend