Published 6:30 am Sunday, June 8, 2025

“She lived, she laughed, she loved, she left…and the world will never be the same.”

Jan Stowell 1959-2025

Janette Marie Stowell, cherished wife, sister, daughter, sister-in-law and friend extraordinaire, died unexpectedly the morning of April 22. She leaves a multitude of family, compatriots and colleagues to mourn her loss; treasure her legacy of love, laughter and delicious fare; and keep her memory alive with “Jan stories” and NuevoSol attire. Jan is survived by her husband, John Nicholson; her mother, Linda Stowell; her brothers, Mike and Tim; and an enormous contingent of Nicholson relatives by marriage; and friends from all walks of life. She will be sorely missed by everyone she touched with her warmth, caring, and enthusiasm for life. In her younger years, Jan was a competitive ski racer. She started skiing when she was two years old and raced from first grade through college. At the height of her career, she trained year-round, including skiing in the mountains of South America. Her athleticism and skill as a racer led to a scholarship on the racing team at the University of Utah.

In her junior year, Jan transferred to the Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle, graduating with a degree in Commercial Design. Among her significant design projects were the interiors of several hotels for the Kimpton Group, including the Hotel Morocco in Seattle and others in San Francisco and Washington D.C.

Jan’s professional life incorporated her gifts of creativity, design, intellect, and lifelong passion for textiles and their fabrication. In 2017, she purchased a small clothing factory in the village of Cotacochi, Ecuador, where she established a talented community that consisted of artisans, agrarians, salespeople, a chef, and a resident property manager. Together, this close-knit cohort produced several lines of clothing and home goods, each piece a hand-painted piece of art. Jan oversaw the company, traveling to Ecuador regularly to manage operations; share meals daily with employees; offer endless encouragement and support; and return home with special gifts for family and friends.

In addition to her passion for skiing and clothing design, Jan also loved sailing and power boating. She and John so enjoyed sharing their water expeditions with friends. Favorite destinations included the warm waters of the Bahamas and the majestic mountains and fjords of the Canadian San Juans. On land, their travel adventures were far-reaching: Europe, Bali, the Middle East, Baja California and innumerable trips to Ecuador. Their time together was too brief, but action packed. They were a great team!

Fair winds and following seas to you, Jan. Godspeed. Jan was an ardent supporter of the George Mark Children’s House, the country’s first freestanding Pediatric Hospice. If you would like to honor her with a memorial gift,

donations may be sent to: GMCH 2121 George Mark Lane San Leandro, CA 94578