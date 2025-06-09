Burgerville in Bend sets opening date Published 11:42 am Monday, June 9, 2025

Burgerville, the Pacific Northwest fast-casual burger chain known for its local ingredients, will open its Bend location June 23 to much fanfare and hoopla, according to the company.

One of three new outlets for the chain in Oregon, the Bend location will open with a ribbon cutting and a Bend exclusive menu, according to a statement by the company.

The Bend location, at 612 SE Third St. near the Bend Elks’ Vine Genna Stadium, will feature Oregon favorites like Walla Walla sweet onion rings and marionberries.

Burgerville, headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, has 39 locations currently in Oregon and Washington.