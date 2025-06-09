Burgerville in Bend sets opening date

Published 11:42 am Monday, June 9, 2025

By Suzanne Roig

Sign showing the route to the drive-thru at a Burgerville in Portland.

Burgerville, the Pacific Northwest fast-casual burger chain known for its local ingredients, will open its Bend location June 23 to much fanfare and hoopla, according to the company.

One of three new outlets for the chain in Oregon, the Bend location will open with a ribbon cutting and a Bend exclusive menu, according to a statement by the company.

The Bend location, at 612 SE Third St. near the Bend Elks’ Vine Genna Stadium, will feature Oregon favorites like Walla Walla sweet onion rings and marionberries. 

Burgerville, headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, has 39 locations currently in Oregon and Washington. 

About Suzanne Roig

Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog, Pono, out on hikes. She can be reached at 541-633-2117, suzanne.roig@bendbulletin.com.

email author More by Suzanne

You Might Like

Print Article

  • Best of the Best of Bend 2025

    Best of Bend Community Choice Awards

Marketplace