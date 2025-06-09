Redmond woman arrested after allegedly killing mother

Published 12:02 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

By Morgan Owen

A Redmond Police cruiser. 

A Redmond woman was arrested Sunday on suspicion of killing her mother at their joint residence on SW Glacier Avenue.

Jail records identify the woman as 42-year-old Jessica Andersch, who was scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. 

Redmond Police say that there is no risk to the public and that this was an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing and the public should expect a significant police presence at the 3300 block of SW Glacier Avenue, according to Redmond Police.

The homicide victim was not identified pending notification of next of kin. 

