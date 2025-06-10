Bend-La Pine Schools serves up summer meals starting June 16 Published 11:59 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Bend-La Pine Schools will start summer meal service at three locations June 16. Meals at the Boys and Girls Club of Bend will begin June 24. Meals are free for children and teens, and must be eaten on site.

Meal service at the Boys and Girls Club of Bend is June 24 through Aug. 22. Service is closed July 4, July 11 and Aug. 1. Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be served 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Lunch will be served at Larkspur Park 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. June 16 through Aug. 15. Service is closed June 19 and July 4.

Meals will be served at Westside Village Magnet at Kingston School June 16 through Aug. 22. Service will be closed June 19 and July 4. Breakfast will be served 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

At La Pine Elementary, breakfast and lunch will be available for pickup by students, siblings, parents and guardians. Service will be June 15 through Aug. 15, with closures on June 19 and July 4. Pickup is between 11:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

There is no registration. Parents are encouraged to attend and eat with their children. Parents can buy a meal for $5. People who are bringing a large group of children are encouraged to call nutrition services in advance at 541-355-3740.