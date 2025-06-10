Deschutes National Forest to start 25,000 acre forest restoration project near Sisters Published 11:19 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

The Deschutes National Forest is moving ahead with a large forest restoration project in western Deschutes County that will treat around 25,000 acres of land.

The Green Ridge Landscape Restoration Project, located around 13 miles north of Sisters, is designed to reduce the risk of large-scale, high severity wildfire events, as well as insect and disease outbreaks. Work is also planned to maintain or improve habitat for the northern spotted owl, mule deer and other sensitive species.

Treatment activities include commercial and noncommercial thinning, mowing and mastication, prescribed burning, trail reroutes and tree planting. Road closures and decommissioning work is also planned — these are expected to provide a 10% increase in core wildlife habitat across the project area.

Restoration work is planned to start in the spring of 2026 and slated to continue through 2040, with prescribed burning continuing beyond this date.

For further information and maps, see the Forest Service’s story map of the project at: https://arcg.is/1TaT003