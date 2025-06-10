Editorial: New fees for driving a car in Oregon are coming Published 9:15 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

If you drive a car, expect to pay more courtesy of the Oregon Legislature and the need for more money to pay for the state’s transportation needs.

The proposal unveiled Monday in House Bill 2025 does several things that may not be a surprise if you have been following this issue. Now there are more firm numbers attached.

The gas tax Oregonians pay would go up to 50 cents a gallon in 2026 from 40 cents and then 55 cents in 2028. After that it would be indexed to inflation.

Oregonians would pay a new transfer tax of 2% on new car sales payable by the purchaser. It would be 1% on used vehicles.

A number of fees for drivers licenses and so on would be going up. For instance, renewing your license would go from $48 to $74.

There would be a mandatory road usage charge for electric cars as of July 1, 2026. The per mile charge would be 5% of the state gas tax or owners can opt to pay a flat fee of $340.

Those numbers and the many more included in the bill – it is more than 100 pages – may be changed over the next few weeks as the bill is debated. What was presented to the public on Monday morning had changed by later in the day. But if you have feelings about these concepts, contact your legislator.