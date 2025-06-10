New restrictions announced to prevent wildfire in east of the Cascades Published 1:26 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

High temperatures across the region and drying fuels have prompted officials to announce new fire precautions for the Central Oregon District.

Starting Monday additional fire precaution orders will be applied to all lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District. The precautions are on top of standard summer warnings.

The following activities are restricted:

• Smoking is prohibited while traveling, except in vehicles on improved roads.

• Open fires are prohibited, including campfires, charcoal fires, cooking fires and warming fires, except in designated areas. The use of portable appliances such as camp stoves and fire pits using liquified or bottled fuels are allowed in clear areas free of flammable vegetation.

• One shovel and one gallon of water or one 2 ½ pound fire extinguisher are required where open fires and appliances are allowed.

• Chainsaw use is prohibited between the hours of 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Chainsaw use is permitted at all other hours, if the following firefighting equipment is present with each operating saw: one axe, one shovel, and one operational 8 ounce or larger fire extinguisher. In addition, a fire watch is required for at least one hour following the use of each saw.

• Cutting, grinding and welding of metal is prohibited between the hours of 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. At all other times the area is to be cleared of flammable vegetation and the following fire equipment is required: one axe, one shovel, and one operational 2.5 pound or larger fire extinguisher in good working order.

• Use of motor vehicles, including motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, is prohibited, except on improved roads and except for vehicle use by a landowner and employees of the landowner upon their own land while conducting activities associated with their livelihood.

• Possession of the following firefighting equipment is required while traveling in a motorized vehicle, except on federal and state highways, county roads and driveways: one shovel and one gallon of water or one operational 2.5 pound or larger fire extinguisher, except all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles which must be equipped with an approved spark arrestor in good working condition.

• Mowing of dried grass with power driven equipment is prohibited between the hours of 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., except for the commercial culture and harvest of agricultural crops. The use of battery or electric powered string trimmers is exempt from this requirement.

• Use of fireworks is prohibited.

• Blasting is prohibited.

• Backyard debris burning, the use of exploding targets and tracer ammunition are prohibited throughout the fire season.

ODF’s Central Oregon District protects state and private lands in Hood River, Wasco, Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook Morrow, Grant, Wheeler, Umatilla, Gilliam, Klamath and Harney County.

On Tuesday, the fire danger level for the ODF Central Oregon District was ‘high’. For more information on the Central Oregon District and fire season regulations and a full list of restrictions, visit odfcentraloregon.com.