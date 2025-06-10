OSU-Cascades has fourth-largest graduating class this year

Published 3:19 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

By Noemi Arellano-Summer

Oregon State University-Cascades campus in January 2021.

Oregon State University-Cascades will graduate 340 students at its 24th commencement ceremony Sunday, June 15. More than 260 students will take part in the ceremony.

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. on the Oval Green on campus and gates will open at 9 a.m. Tickets are required and attendees must follow the clear bag policy.

The graduating class will receive 345 degrees — five students will receive two degrees; 256 students will receive bachelor’s degrees, while 89 students will receive master’s or doctoral degrees. There will be degrees from 25 academic programs and five students will receive an OSU Honors degree, which requires advanced courses and a thesis.

Graduates represent 21 U.S. states and three countries. The oldest graduate is 60 and the youngest is 20. The class of 2025 includes 58 graduates who are the first in their family to earn a college degree.

The commencement address will be given by Derek Abbey, an alumnus of Oregon State University and veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He is CEO and president of Project Recovery.

This ceremony is the fourth to take place on the OSU-Cascades campus. In other years, the commencement has taken place in other community venues.

