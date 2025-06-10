Prineville woman dies, Redmond man hurt in Highway 126 crash Published 3:08 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

One driver died and a second was seriously injured after a head-on crash Monday just east of Redmond.

According to police, Carrie Jane Wilson, 45, of Prineville was driving westbound about 10 a.m. when she crossed the centerline and slammed into an eastbound Ford driven by Richard Alex Byron Szymanski, 67, of Redmond. Wilson died at the scene.

Szymanski suffered serious injuries and was taken to St. Charles, Bend, where he remains hospitalized as of Tuesday. According to police, Szymanski was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The highway was closed and cars were rerouted for approximately three hours on Monday as Oregon State Police conducted an investigation into the cause of the crash. As of Tuesday, that investigation remained open.

Redmond Police and ODOT crews also responded to the scene.