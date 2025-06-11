Author events, talks and demonstrations this week in Central Oregon Published 4:25 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Lareida Buckley will discuss her new book “Stories From The Sheriff's Daughter” on Thursday at Paulina Springs Books in Sisters. (Submitted photo) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more The High Desert Museum will hold sawmill demonstrations on its 1904 Lazinka Sawmill on Saturday. (Submitted photo) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more DIY Cave in Bend will host a Father’s Day welding class on Friday. (Submitted photo)

Check out a variety of talks and workshops happening this week in Central Oregon.

Hear authors discuss their new books, see how a 1904 sawmill works and learn how to turn garbage into nutrient-rich material for your garden.

“Stories From The Sheriff’s Daughter,” by Lareida Buckley

Lareida Buckley, who now lives on Hawaii’s Big Island, will discuss her new book about a young girl growing up in a rural Texas small-town, next to its county jail, in the 1950s and 1960s. Buckley graduated from Texas A&M University in 1968 and studied literature and information sciences at the University of Hawaii’s Graduate School of Library Science.

Thursday 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

“Tilt,” by Emma Pattee

Climate journalist Emma Pattee will discuss her debut novel “Tilt” with Morgan Schmidt. “Tilt” tells the story of a pregnant woman’s journey across a transformed city — Portland after a massive earthquake.

Pattee’s work has been published in The Atlantic, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Guardian and elsewhere. She lives in Oregon.

Schmidt is the executive director of the Central & Eastern Oregon Chapter of the American Red Cross and lives in Bend.

Thursday 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $5 or book purchase; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.

Letting Things Rot — A Composting Workshop

This is a composting workshop with artist in residence Camila de Andrade Bianchi, a Brazilian transdisciplinary artist, researcher and educator based in Phoenix. The workshop will feature hands-on composting activities and time for a discussion on the regenerative potential of decay and to reflect on the interconnected-ness of the human and non-human systems.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own compostable scraps to learn how to turn garbage into nutrient-rich material for their garden. Space is limited so registration is required.

Friday 11 a.m.-noon; free; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Father’s Day — Weld Together

Learn to cut steel with a torch then try your hand at MIG Welding this Father’s Day. Bring your dad or a friend to this pairing workshop. Participants will get to take their creations home.

Friday 6-8 p.m.; $99, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIYcave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Sawmill Demonstration

The High Desert Museum will be giving demonstrations of its 1904 Lazinka Sawmill in action. Attendees will see how lumber was processed on-the-go at the turn of the century.

Saturday noon-3 p.m.; free with paid museum admission; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.

Cycling Across Oregon

Dan Shryock, a Salem-based author and travel writer who focuses on cycle tourism, will discuss his book “Cycling Across Oregon: Stories, Surprises & Revelations Along the State’s Scenic Bikeways.” The book follows a group of friends as they set out to explore the state’s 17 official scenic bikeways in a single year. It’s a study of rural Oregon — the people, the places, and the discoveries that make cycling a unique travel experience.

Shryock’s work has appeared in magazines and websites in California and the Pacific Northwest, including Bend Magazine. He has explored back roads and hillsides across the western United States, British Columbia, England, Italy, Mexico and New Zealand in search of unique bicycle adventures.

Monday 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

Tuesday 11 a.m.-noon; free; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1070.

