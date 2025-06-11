Sony’s Bend Studio lays off 30% of workers Published 11:31 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

About 30% of the workers at the Bend Studio, a video game development firm based in the Old Mill District, were let go on Tuesday, Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed in an email to The Bulletin

The firm has been developing video games since 1993.

In 2019, Bend Studio partnered with Sony to create the live-service game called Days Gone. Sony invested $7.9 million to promote the game, which is designed to be updated to keep players engaged.

Sony said in a statement to The Bulletin that earlier this year that Bend Studio wrapped up development on the live-service concept. Sony made strategic changes to better position the studio for long-term success.

The decision to reduce staff was not made lightly, as Bend Studio has been a valued part of the PlayStation Studios for decades, according to the statement.

Bend Studio posted on its social media accounts on Tuesday that it said goodbye to “talented teammates as we transition to our next project. We’re deeply thankful for their contributions as they’ve shaped who we are, and their impact will always be part of our story.”

Technology is one of the types of businesses that the city of Bend has identified as a targeted industry, said Cyrus Mooney, Bend economic development manager. The city believes the tech industry is well-suited to grow and expand in Bend. At the same time, the tech industry is volatile at the national level, Mooney said.

Bend Studio did not respond to phone calls or emails by The Bulletin. It says online that it employs more than 100 people.

Sony and Bend Studio have been a part of the Bend business community for several years, said Katy Brooks, Bend Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.

“Layoffs for any company are always difficult, and we are hopeful that those who no longer work there will find gainful employment here in Bend,” Brooks said. “Coding and tech are a growing sector here. Hopefully, that means opportunities for former Sony employees.”