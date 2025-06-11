Go! & Do: Bend-area things to do for June 12-18 Published 4:21 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Ovation Performing Arts will perform "Newsies" on Saturday at Mountain View High School in Bend. (Submitted photo)

DIY Cave in Bend will have a glass open studio time on Thursday. (Submitted photo)

Cascades Theatrical Co. will perform "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" on Friday and Saturday night at its theater in downtown Bend. (Submitted photo)

Learn to start seeds for your climate with School of Ranch at its Starting from Seed class on Sunday at a private residence in southwest Bend. (Submitted photo)

Arts

Thursday 6/12

Glass Open Studio: Come back and use our tools to practice what you learned with the help of an instructor; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $45, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Friday 6/13

Spectacular Rastelli Circus: The family circus will include jugglers, acrobats, comedians, clowns and aerialists; 6:30 p.m.; $20, $10 children ages 12 to 3; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, Juniper Arena, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; rastellicircus.com or 541-548-2711.

Saturday 6/14

Fiber Art Gives Voice — A Yarnbombing Collective: Come see the courtyard of Oliver Lemon’s market transformed into a yarn bombed extravaganza as a group of needle-workers from Sisters decorate the courtyard, using unique pieces they have created; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Oliver Lemons, 160 S. Fir St., Sisters; oliverlemons.com.

Spectacular Rastelli Circus: The family circus will include jugglers, acrobats, comedians, clowns and aerialists; 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $20, $10 children ages 12 to 3; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, Juniper Arena, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; rastellicircus.com or 541-548-2711.

Subaru of Bend Ghost Tree Invitational: Subaru of Bend Ghost Tree Invitational is Oregon’s largest golf and culinary event, Portland rock and roll cover band Mitch & The Melody Makers will perform; 6 a.m.-10 p.m.; $125 table pricing available; Juniper Preserve, 65600 Pronghorn Club Drive, Bend; ghosttreeevents.com or 702-802-9776.

Sunday 6/15

The Barber’s Salon (a fundraising concert): A delightful afternoon of music, presented by OperaBend’s artists; 2 p.m.; Wille Hall, Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; facebook.com/events/1444718180272961 or 541-383-7700.

Tuesday 6/17

Paint Night: Get step-by-step instructions while working on 16×20 acrylic painting; 5:30-9:30 p.m.; $49 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Theater & Dance

Friday 6/13

Unity Event Dance Your Prayer June: Move to music that inspires creativity, wellbeing and the embodiment of prayers, no dance experience necessary; 6:30-8 p.m.; $10-$20 at door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-350-8448.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof: The Pollitt family has gathered to celebrate the 65th birthday of the patriarch when schemes, deception, greed and secrets threaten to undermine the festivities; 7:30 p.m.; $36, $32 students and seniors; Cascades Theatrical Co., 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.

Saturday 6/14

Fyah Blaze Reggae & Dancehall Music Festival: Dance to some reggae and dance hall beats from multiple artists; 7-11 p.m.; $50 online; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.

OPA Teen Cast Presents “Newsies”: The story follows Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy with artist dreams, and his ragtag band of young newsboys, in a David and Goliath battle of ideals, courage and endurance; 6:30-9 p.m.; $14, $48 family four-pack; Mountain View High School, 2755 NE 27th St., Bend; ovationpa.com or 541-383-6360.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof: The Pollitt family has gathered to celebrate the 65th birthday of the patriarch when schemes, deception, greed and secrets threaten to undermine the festivities; 7:30 p.m.; $36, $32 students and seniors; Cascades Theatrical Co., 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.

Sunday 6/15

The Barber’s Salon (a fundraising concert): A delightful afternoon of music, presented by OperaBend’s artists; 2 p.m.; Bend Campus — Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; facebook.com/events/1444718180272961 or 541-383-7700.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof: The Pollitt family has gathered to celebrate the 65th birthday of the patriarch when schemes, deception, greed and secrets threaten to undermine the festivities; 2 p.m.; $36, $32 students and seniors; Cascades Theatrical Co., 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.

OPA Teen Cast Presents “Newsies”: The story follows Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy with artist dreams, and his ragtag band of young newsboys, in a David and Goliath battle of ideals, courage and endurance; 3-5:30 p.m.; $14, $48 family four-pack; Mountain View High School, 2755 NE 27th St., Bend; ovationpa.com or 541-383-6360.

Tuesday 6/17

Bend Ecstatic Dance: A weekly journey into free-form movement with music curation, a no-booze and no-shoes venue, no experience required, no dance instructions given; 7:45-10 p.m.; $15-$25; Boys and Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; ecstaticbend.com or 541-639-9695.

Wednesday 6/18

Argentine Tango Classes and Social Dancing: A tango 101 lesson at 6:30 p.m., followed by a Practica 7:15-9:30 p.m., suitable for brand-new beginners and dancers with experience wanting to practice fundamentals; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10; first lesson free; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/tangoinbend or 901-550-5671.

Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: A movement and dance class that focuses on practicing presence, moving, breathing, playing and connecting; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20 requested, pay what you can; Continuum Yoga, 155 SW Century Drive, Suite 112, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.

Comedy

Monday 6/16

Beertown Comedy Open Mic: free to watch, free to perform, sign-ups at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; beertowncomedy.com or 541-388-8331.

Books

Thursday 6/12

“Stories From The Sheriff’s Daughter” by Lareida Buckley: The author from Texas who now lives on Hawaii’s Big Island will discuss her new book; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

“Tilt” by Emma Pattee: Climate journalist Emma Pattee will discuss her debut novel; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $5 or book purchase; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.

Friday 6/13

Nonfiction Book Club: The general nonfiction book club chooses a variety of titles from biographies, memoirs, history, current interests and more; 9-10 a.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.

Wednesday 6/18

Mystery Book Club: The group chooses a variety of mystery genre titles, both old and new, to read and discuss; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.

Sports & Outdoors

Outdoor Yoga Classes: Join for all-levels outdoor yoga flow classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 9:15-10:15 a.m.; $22; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.

Sisters Rodeo: Watch the rodeo this weekend; Thursday through Sunday; Sisters Rodeo Grounds, 67637 Highway 20, Sisters; sisterscountry.com.

Thursday 6/12

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 1-3 p.m.; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Friday 6/13

Butterfly Walk: Explore the world of butterflies at the Metolius Preserve; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.Ochoco Preserve Tour: Join Leslie Olson for a spring tour of the land trust’s Ochoco Preserve; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Ochoco Preserve, near Prineville, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Subaru of Bend Ghost Tree Invitational: Subaru of Bend Ghost Tree Invitational is Oregon’s largest golf and culinary event, Portland rock and roll cover band Mitch & The Melody Makers will perform; 6 a.m.-10 p.m.; $125 table pricing available; Juniper Preserve, 65600 Pronghorn Club Drive, Bend; ghosttreeevents.com or 702-802-9776.

Wildflower Hike: Join Carol Moorehead for a late spring wildflower hike at Whychus Canyon Preserve; 8:30 a.m.-noon; free; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Saturday 6/14

The 10th Annual “Salute to Veterans” Golf Tournament: There will be a day of golf, food, drinks, an exciting raffle and camaraderie, event put on by Central Oregon Veterans Outreach; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; $140 individual, twosome and foursome packages available; Widgi Creek Golf Club, 18707 Century Drive, Bend; charitygolftoday.com or 541-382-4449.

2025 BAM Fun Fly & Swap Meet: There will be flight lessons, RC jets and airplanes, BBQ, a swap meet and raffle; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Popp’s Flying Field, Off Highway 20 East, mile marker 18, Bend; BAMRC.com or 541-401-0372.

Aspen Valley Ranch Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Peter Cooper for a tour of Aspen Valley Ranch; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Aspen Valley Ranch Tour, near Post, Post; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Central Oregon Badminton: All levels are welcome from beginner to experienced, instruction, racquets, birdies provided; 6-8 p.m.; $10 children under 13 free; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend.

Cascade Cycling Classic Criterium: Watch the cyclists race in downtown Bend; 5-9 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend, 900 NW Wall St., Bend; cascadecyclingclassic.com.

Group Bike Rides: Sisters Park & Recreation District and Blazin Saddles are partnering to host a series of group bike rides throughout the spring and summer; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Blazin Saddles, 413 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersrecreation.com or 541-549-2091.

Peterson Ridge Mountain Bike Ride: Ride with the group; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Blazin Saddles, 413 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; sisterscountry.com.

Subaru of Bend Ghost Tree Invitational: Subaru of Bend Ghost Tree Invitational is Oregon’s largest golf and culinary event, Portland rock and roll cover band Mitch & The Melody Makers will perform; 6 a.m.-10 p.m.; $125 table pricing available; Juniper Preserve, 65600 Pronghorn Club Drive, Bend; ghosttreeevents.com or 702-802-9776.

Sunday 6/15

Father’s Day Fly Fishing Lessons: 30-minute fly fishing lessons from a professional fly fishing instructor offered all afternoon; noon-4 p.m.; $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Ride with Pine, Group Ride: Join the team of staff and ambassadors for an evening group ride; 5-8 p.m.; free; Pine Mountain Sports, 255 SW Century Drive, Bend; pinemountainsports.com or 541-385-8080.

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 1-3 p.m.; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Wildflower Hike: Join Melinda Walker for a late spring wildflower hike at the Metolius Preserve; 9-11:30 a.m.; free; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Monday 6/16

Cycling Across Oregon: Hear stories, surprises and revelations along the state’s scenic bikeways; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

Riverbank Remedies — A Guided Herbal Plant Walk: Join two local herbalists for a guided riverside walk, the group will identify local medicinal and edible plants, sip tea made from our findings and explore how to connect more deeply with the land; 10-11:30 a.m.; $35, sliding scale system for folks in need; Twin Bridges, Tumalo, Bend; forestwisecollective.com.

Tuesday 6/17

Youth Rock Climbing: Progress your climbing this summer with Bend Endurance Academy Youth Open Sessions; 10 a.m.; $450; Bend Endurance Academy, 500 SW Bond St., Suite 142, Bend; bendenduranceacademy.sprocketsports.com or 541-480-4563.

Cycling Across Oregon: Hear stories, surprises and revelations along the state’s scenic bikeways; 11 a.m.-noon; free; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1070.

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Wednesday 6/18

30th Anniversary Walk: Join Rika Ayotte and Maret Pajutee for a 30th anniversary walk at Indian Ford Meadow Preserve; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Plant Hike: Join Tom Wainwright for a plant hike at Paulina Creek Preserve; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Paulina Creek Preserve, Paulina Lake Road, La Pine; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Kids & Family

Thursday 6/12

Farmers Market: Shop a wide variety of fresh, farm-to-table products from dedicated local vendors; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 541-593-1000.

Friday 6/13

Free Mattress Recycling Event: Residents can recycle mattresses and box springs for free every Friday, thanks to an Oregon state law that took effect this year and the Mattress Recycling Council’s Bye Bye Mattress program; 8 a.m.-noon; free; On the Move, Movers Moving Company, 1350 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; byebyemattress.com or 541-859-8684.

Kids’ Math Night with Mathnasium: Discover the magic of math with fun and games; 3-5:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info.

Saturday 6/14

2025 BAM Fun Fly & Swap Meet: There will be flight lessons, RC jets and airplanes, BBQ, a swap meet and raffle; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Popp’s Flying Field, Off Highway 20 East, mile marker 18, Bend; BAMRC.com or 541-401-0372.

Criterium Cycle Race Adoption Event: Street Dog Hero will be at the race with adoptable dogs; 5-9 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend, 900 NW Wall St, Bend; streetdoghero.org.

Ninja Night at Free Spirit: Every Saturday, kids ages 6 to 13 can enjoy three hours of thrilling ninja fun while parents take a well-deserved night off.; 5:30 p.m.; Free Spirit Yoga Ninja Play, 320150 SW Powerhouse Dr, Bend; facebook.com/events/482239764566870.

Storytime with Sloth: There will be books, songs and coloring time, all ages welcome; 10-11 a.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Sunday 6/15

Father’s Day: free admission for all dads and those who serve as dads; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free for dads; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.

Monday 6/16

RAB Middles Book Club: RAB employee and former youth librarian Kathleen leads the club and adds a dimension of community by reading and discussing great new reading choices for middle grade readers; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.

Tuesday 6/17

Youth Rock Climbing: Progress your climbing this summer with Bend Endurance Academy Youth Open Sessions; 10 a.m.; $450; Bend Endurance Academy, 500 SW Bond St., Suite 142, Bend; bendenduranceacademy.sprocketsports.com or 541-480-4563.

Cuentos con Ritmo — Stories with Rhythm in English y Español: Cuentos, música, movimiento — stories, songs, movement, suggested for children ages 1-5, all children must be accompanied by a caregiver.; 10:30-11:15 a.m.; free; Sunriver Library, 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver; dpl.libnet.info.

Kids Intro to Woodworking: Kids will focus on design, measurement and layout techniques while gaining experience with power tools in the woodshop, ages 11-17 welcome; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $209, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com

Wednesday 6/18

Cuentos con Ritmo — Stories with Rhythm in English y Español: Cuentos, música, movimiento — stories, songs, movement, suggested for children ages 1-5, all children must be accompanied by a caregiver; 10:30-11:15 a.m.; free; La Pine Public Library, 16425 First St., La Pine; dpl.libnet.info.

Kids’ Collagraph Printmaking Making Workshop: Create unique textured prints using household items and imagination, workshop is intended for children ages 7-10, all children must be accompanied by a caregiver; 2-3:45 p.m.; free; FREAK’N ART, 1265 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info.

Lectures & Classes

Thursday 6/12

Master Your Breathing Mechanics for Better Horseback Riding: Unlock better balance, endurance and connection with your horse by improving your breathing mechanics; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; $75; Academy West Breathing Performance, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite G-170, Bend; schoolofranch.net.

Spring Tinkergarten: Tinkergarten offers outdoor, play-based classes for children aged 18 months to 8 years, accompanied by a caregiver, children (explorers) lead the way, caregivers (guides) observe or play; 11 a.m.-noon; $65 any three classes, drop-ins available; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O. B. Riley Road, Bend; lovinlifeoutside.com or 541-213-5504.

Friday 6/13

Father’s Day — Weld Together: Learn to cut steel with a torch then try your hand at MIG Welding and take your creations home with you; 6-8 p.m.; $99, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIYcave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Intro to Soldering Silver Stacked Rings: Introduces you to the basics of soldering and the art of creating beautiful sterling silver rings; 6-8 p.m.; $129, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 909 SE Armour Road, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Letting Things Rot — A Composting Workshop: A composting workshop with artist in residence Camila de Andrade Bianchi, bring your own compostable scraps to learn how to turn garbage into nutrient-rich material for your garden; 11 a.m.-noon; free; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Saturday 6/14

Sawmill Demonstration: See the 1904 Lazinka Sawmill in action and how lumber was processed on-the-go at the turn of the century; noon-3 p.m.; free with paid museum admission; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.

Spanish Summer Sounds — Learn Spanish Through Music: Explore Spanish lyrics, expand your vocabulary and improve pronunciation through classic and modern songs; 10-11:30 a.m.; free, registration required; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

Sunday 6/15

Starting from Seed for Central Oregon Gardeners: Learn to start seeds for your climate — in trays, greenhouses or garden beds; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $40; 60874 Granite Drive, 60874 Granite Drive, Bend; schoolofranch.net.

Monday 6/16

Bend Zen Meditation Group: Develop your practice with Bend Zen on Monday evenings, two 25-minute sits, walking meditation and a member-led dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free; Brooks Hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net.

Boss Laser CNC Workshop: This is a class for those that have experience on the Glowforge laser or other CNC equipment and would like to have access to Bruce, the Boss 3655 Laser; 6-9 p.m.; $159, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Cycling Across Oregon: Hear stories, surprises and revelations along the state’s scenic bikeways; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

Intro to TIG Welding — Steel: Learn the basics of TIG welding, studio and personal safety, machine and torch set-up, preparing Tungsten, material preparation and then practice your welds; 6-8 p.m.; $149, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Smart Watering — Hands-On Drip Irrigation: Learn to install and manage a drip irrigation system that saves water and keeps your garden thriving — good for all garden sizes; 5-8 p.m.; free; 21535 Modoc Lane, 21535 Modoc Lane, Bend; schoolofranch.net.

Stained Glass 101 — Copper Foil Technique 2 Day Series: Learn the art of stained glass by crafting your own flat glass panel from start to finish; 6-8 p.m.; $259, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIYcave, 909 SE Armour Road, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Tuesday 6/17

Blacksmith Open Forge: Develop the skills you learned in the blacksmithing classes you have taken and begin forging steel in true maker fashion; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $99, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Cabinet Making 101: Learn the ins and outs of a solid cabinet design that’s been used for centuries while getting hands-on experience and take your own cabinet home with you; 6-8:30 p.m.; $199, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 503-896-9519.

Cycling Across Oregon: Hear stories, surprises and revelations along the state’s scenic bikeways; 11 a.m.-noon; free; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1070.

ET Expert Lab-Adapt: Resilience Through the Change: Description In an ever-evolving world, the ability to adapt is not only essential but also the cornerstone of personal growth and success.; 5-7 p.m.; Partners In Care, 2075 NE Wyatt Ct, Bend; business.bendchamber.org.

Intro to 3D Printing: This class will cover everything from how a 3D printer works to creating and printing out custom designs; 6-8:30 p.m.; $139, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Suite 150, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Intro to Leather Tooling — Make Earrings or a Cuff: At the end of the class, students will leave with basic knowledge of the fundamentals of leather working and walk away with a fashion accessory; 6-9 p.m.; $129, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Paint Night: Get step-by-step instructions while working on 16×20 acrylic painting; 5:30-9:30 p.m.; $49 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Sound Bath — Midweek Reset: Join for a midweek sound bath downtown to reset and relax, bring a yoga mat, eye mask and light blanket optional; 12:15-1 p.m.; $15 online; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org.

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Wednesday 6/18

All Humans Outside: Featuring the elevated, intimate art of photographer Tommy Corey, All Humans Outside is a reflective look at the varied ways people’s lives are forever changed by nature; 7 p.m.; $6 (plus $4 historic preservation fee); Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Intro to MIG Welding: Hands-on class perfect for beginners or anyone needing a refresher class in cutting and welding, cut steel with a plasma cutter and weld those pieces back together; 6-8 p.m.; $139, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 503-896-9519.

Intro to Stained Glass — Honeycomb Suncatchers: Get hands-on experience with the basics of the copper foil technique, no prior skills needed; 6-8 p.m.; $119, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIYcave, 444 SE Ninth St., Suite 150, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Living Well with Chronic Conditions: A six-session, evidence-based workshop for those with chronic or limiting health conditions and caregivers, learn self-management techniques to better handle daily challenges and improve well-being; 1-3:30 p.m.; free; Council on Aging Senior Services Center, 1036 NE Fifth St., Bend; compasshp.org or 541-678-5483.

Suicide Loss Support Group: In-person gathering with Megan Sergi LCSW and CADC, to build safe spaces where vulnerability is met with compassion and kindness; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $5-$30, sliding scale; Partners In Care, 2075 NE Wyatt Court, Bend; clearmourning.org.

Food & Drinks

Thursday 6/12

Biz & Bevs: This will be a time for people to gather, network and hear from rotating venue hosts and nonprofit features, there will be beer, wine, cider and plenty of N/A options; 4:30-6 p.m.; $10, free to chamber members; Currents Restaurant & Lounge, 3075 N. Business Hwy 97, Bend; business.bendchamber.org or 541-390-0590.

ConnectW’s Munch & Mingle in Bend: Connecting professional women over a limited-seating, monthly noon meal every second Thursday of the month; 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.; The Phoenix, 594 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; connectw.org.

Farmers Market: Shop a wide variety of fresh, farm-to-table products from dedicated local vendors; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 541-593-1000.

Happy Hour: $2 off glasses of wine for Happy Hour; 3-5 p.m.; free; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 Wall St., Bend; wvv.com or 541-306-6000.

Head Games Trivia Night: free, multimedia trivia every Thursday; 7-9 p.m.; free; Wonderland Chicken @ Worthy Brewing, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthybrewing.com or 541-678-6268.

Trivia Thursdays with QuizHead Games: Trivia Thursdays at Ponch’s Place, play with friends and family; 6-8 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 NE Oxford Ct., Bend; ponchsplace.com or 541-236-5426.

Yappy Hour: Sip cocktails, treat your pup; featuring drink specials, free pup cups and a dog park full of wagging tails; 3-5:30 p.m.; free; Crater Lake Spirits Tasting Room, 19330 Pinehurst Road, Bend; craterlakespirits.com or 541-318-0200.

Friday 6/13

Riedel Glassware Exploration: Sample a curated selection of four wines in different glasses, while you learn and experience how different glassware affects the way wine presents and why; 2-3:30 p.m.; $40; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; exploretock.com or 541-306-6000.

Wine Workshop Series — Benza Vineyards: Wine educational classes with tastings; 6-7 p.m.; $25 refunded with 2 bottle purchase; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Bend; exploretock.com or 541-728-0753.

Saturday 6/14

McMenamins 42nd Anniversary: All-day happy hour on Cajun tots and pints of 1983 Lager; 10 a.m.; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.

Sunday 6/15

Chef’s Pairing Experience: Indulge in a five-wine flight alongside three small plates pairings and a dessert course created bi-weekly by the chef; 4-5:30 p.m.; $75; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; exploretock.com or 541-306-6000.

Donuts For Dads Father’s Day Celebration: Celebrate Father’s Day with free donuts for all dads and a swag raffle; 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.

Fathers Day Seafood Boil: Gather around for a feast featuring succulent crab, shrimp, clams and more; 3-10 p.m.; $12.51 online; 10 Barrel Brewing Co., 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; 10barrel.com or 541-241-7733.

Scrabble Club: Play Scrabble every Sunday; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Trivia!: free to play and prizes to win; noon-2 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Monday 6/16

Bottles & Boards: Bring your favorite game or borrow one; 2-9 p.m.; free; Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way #149, Bend; bendwinebar.com.

Trivia Night: free trivia hosted by Quiz Head Games every Monday, with prizes; 6-8 p.m.; free; Greg’s Grill, 395 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; gregsgrill.com.

Tuesday 6/17

Bingo: Have fun, win money and support a local non profit organization; 6-8 p.m.; free, cards $1-$5; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Kegels and Cocktails: A unique event that combines pelvic wellness with community connection; 6-8 p.m.; $40; Hanai, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; hanaifoundation.org.

Locals’ Day: Every Tuesday enjoy $4 beer, seltzer and cider, plus $1 off wine; noon-9 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.

Women Tasting Flights — Ponzi Vineyards: Two flights of wines with 2 food pairings and a special guest presenter. A monthly group of Women; 5:30-7 p.m.; $70; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Bend; exploretock.com or 541-728-0753.

Wednesday 6/18

Bend Farmers Market: Shop from local growers, makers and vendors; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.

Bingo at Midtown Yacht Club: All Bingo proceeds will go toward Street Dog Hero; 6-8 p.m.; free; Midtown Yacht Club, 1661 NE Fourth St., Bend; streetdoghero.org.

Bingo Wednesdays: Play with friends and family; 5-7 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 NE Oxford Ct., Bend; ponchsplace.com or 541-236-5426.

Happy Hour: $2 off glasses of wine for Happy Hour; 3-5 p.m.; free; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 Wall St., Bend; wvv.com or 541-306-6000.

Keep the Pint Night: Get a pint with your bee from 5 p.m. to close; 5 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 Oxford Court, Bend; 541-209-6960.

Mark Ryan Winery Tasting: Check out this Washington wine producer and the many wines in its portfolio during this drop-in, complimentary wine tasting, no reservations needed; 4:30-7 p.m.; free, discount on purchase of wines tasted; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.