Martin Arnold Begley Published 6:30 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Martin Arnold Begley

July 4, 1953 – June 1, 2025

Arrangements: Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home,

541-382-2471

Services: No services at his

request. Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com

Contributions can be made to Touch Tomorrow Fund

honoring Ray & Perrine Begley Family Charity, 1707 N. Shelby #100, Salem, IN 47167