Sheila Lynn (Wentland) Kelly

October 1, 1938 – June 1, 2025

Sheila Lynn (Wentland) Kelly, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2025. She was born on October 1, 1938 in Bend where she remained a lifelong resident. She left behind a legacy of love, creativity, and devotion to family and community.

Sheila married Patrick Kelly, on October 25, 1958, in Bend, Oregon. Together, they built a remarkable life over 66 years of marriage, raising five children and creating cherished memories. Their enduring partnership was celebrated in 2023 on their 65th wedding anniversary, a testament to their deep love and commitment.

Preceded in death by her parents Emil & Evelyn Wentland, she is survived by her husband, Pat Kelly; their five children: Kevin (Sherri) Kelly of Tampa, Florida, Anthoney (Anita) Kelly of Albany, Michelle (Curt) Tisdel of Bend, Angela (Tim) Kennedy of Portland, and Nichole (Larry) Blankenship of Tampa, Florida; ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. Her family was her greatest joy, and she cherished every moment spent with them, from quiet evenings at home to lively family gatherings.

Sheila, a Bend High School graduate, was a dedicated homemaker whose talents in painting, crafts, and reading enriched her family and the Bend community. Pat was known for his career as a business teacher at Bend High School. The Kelly home was a favorite hangout for family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 599 NW Lava Rd, Bend, OR 97703 on Thursday June 12th, 2025 at 10:30 am. Rosary at 10:00 am. This will be followed by a reception for all friends of the family at St. Francis Catholic Church, 2450 NE 27th St, Bend, OR 97701.

Niswonger & Reynolds will be handling the private family interment. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation or Scoliosis Research Society.