Where to find live music in Central Oregon June 12-18: Movie Club & Guests Published 4:09 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Copper Children will perform on Thursday at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend. (Submitted photo) Movie Club & Guests will perform on Tuesday at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend. (Submitted photo) Object Heavy & Guests will perform on Wednesday at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend. (Submitted photo) Pink Floyd-tribute band Pigs on the Wing will perform on Saturday at Tower Theatre in Bend. (Submitted photo)

Thursday 6/12

Cheyenne West Band: The band will perform modern and classic country hits; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Mari & The Dream (Solo): The lead singer of local band Mari & The Dream will perform solo; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; thelotbend.com or 541-668-1815.

Fruition: The Portland-based band will perform; 6 p.m.; $32.43 online; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

The Copper Children: The psychedelic acid jam will perform; 7 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Albert Lee: The English guitarist will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $24 (plus $6 historic preservation fee); Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Tylor & the Train Robbers: The Idaho-based band will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $15.72 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Friday 6/13

Music with Paul Eddy: The singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 Oxford Court, Bend; 541-209-6960.

Precious Byrd Album Release Party: The Central Oregon band will perform high-energy covers and originals to celebrate their album release; 7 p.m.; $25 online, $30 at door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Eric Leadbetter Music: The Central Oregon-based musician will perform; 8 p.m.; Owl’s Nest, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com.

Saturday 6/14

Leadbetter and Moore: Local singer-songwriters Eric and Aaron will perform; 6 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthybrewing.com or 541-639-4776.

Cover Story: The local country-rock cover band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.

Saturday Jazz Sessions: The Lonnie Mardis 5 will perform jazz standards; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Big Sue Duo at McKenzie General Store: The duo from the Eugene-Springfield area will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Road, Blue River; mckenziegeneral.com.

Styx & Kevin Cronin + Don Felder: The rock band from Chicago will perform; 6:45 p.m.; $39.50 online, plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.

Fyah Blaze Reggae & Dancehall Music Festival: Dance to some reggae and dance hall beats from multiple artists; 7-11 p.m.; $50 online; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.

Block Party: Multiple bands will perform on all three stages; 8 p.m.; $39.43 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Hippie Death Cult with -ether: The Portland-based band will perform; 8 p.m.; $20 online, $30 at door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Pigs on the Wing — Echoes of Pink Floyd tour: The Pink Floyd-tribute band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; $39 online (plus $6 historic preservation fee); Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Sunday 6/15

Long Gone Wilder Band: Lawrence, Brian and friends will play blues and rock favorites; 5-7 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Open Mic Night: Hone in on your craft in a safe and supportive sharing environment; 5-8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Dad Bods 80’s Cover Band: The 80s cover band from Bend will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Sharc Amphitheater Stage, 57250 Overlook Road, Sunriver; sunriversharc.com or 855-420-8206.

Peter Frampton: The English-American singer-songwriter and guitarist will perform; 7 p.m.; $63 online, plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.

Barrington Levy: The reggae musician from Jamaica will perform; 7 p.m.; $30 online, $35 at door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Monday 6/16

Beertown Comedy Open Mic: Free to watch, free to perform, sign-ups at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; beertowncomedy.com or 541-388-8331.

Bluegrass Collective Mondays: Every Monday night at Silver Moon Brewing catch live bluegrass music; 7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Tuesday 6/17

Free Live Local Music: A local musician or band will perform every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.; 6-8 p.m.; free; Greg’s Grill, 395 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; gregsgrill.com.

Karaoke: Sing your favorites with friends and family; 7-9 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Movie Club & Guests: The band from Venice Beach, California; 7:30 p.m.; $15 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Wednesday 6/18

Live Music at Bevel: Catch free live music every Wednesday at Bevel through September, with craft beer, mountain views and disc golf vibes with rotating artists on our sunny patio; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.

MoonShroom: The Americana group from Lawrence, Kansas; 7 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Father Luke’s Room, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.

Acoustic Open Mic with Derek Michael Marc: Local artists and musicians will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Object Heavy & Guests: The band from Humboldt County, California will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $18.81 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Jack Symes with Jacksonport: The Los Angeles-based folk and indie rock singer-songwriter will perform; 8 p.m.; $20 online, $30 day of; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Live Dead & Brothers Perform Grateful Dead & Allman Bros: The cover band will perform Grateful Dead and The Allman Brothers Band tunes; 8 p.m.; $47 online; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.